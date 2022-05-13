ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trezevant, TN

Thomas E. Hodgson, Jr.

By Tyrone Tony Reed Jr.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service for Thomas E. Hodgson, Jr. will be held at a later date at Trezevant Cemetery....

James M. Ownby

Funeral services for James M Ownby are Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment is at Mt Olivet Cemetery and Brother Rob Harris is the officiant.
UNION CITY, TN
Carroll County 4-H Agent Amanda Paschall Wins State Awards

Carroll County, Tenn.–Amanda Paschall, Carroll Count 4-H Agent, received the Achievement in Service Award at the State Tennessee Association of 4-H Extension workers held at Pickwick Landing. This award recognizes current NAE4-HA members who have shown outstanding achievement in creative and innovative programming. Tennessee’s ASA recipient is selected from those who have previously received the George S. Foster Award. Paschall received the George S. Foster award in 2021.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Local Ball Clay Industry To Be Spotlighted

Paris, Tenn.–Henry and Weakley Counties are home to some of the largest ball clay deposits in the United States, with several clay mining companies doing business here over the years. Phillip Boyd, a 42-year clay industry veteran, will speak on the industry at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the...
PARIS, TN
Henry County Elementary Students Treated To Fresh Strawberries

Henry, Tenn.–Henry Elementary School students enjoy fresh, delicious strawberries from locally-owned Future Visions Farm of Whitlock. Future Visions Owner Tyler Smith delivered the strawberries Friday morning. All three Henry County Elementary Schools had fresh strawberries thanks to the “ Tennessee Farm to School” program that the Henry County School System Nutrition Department participates in to buy from local farmers. (HC Schools photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Henry County Schools Virtual Academy Graduates

Paris, Tenn.–Haley Reed shakes hands with Henry County Director of Schools Dr. Watkins at the Henry County Virtual Academy graduation while Board Members Russ Orr and Stan Dunagan (not pictured) help hand out diplomas. The ceremony was held at the HCHS Little Theatre. (Susan Burton photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Westview Introduces New Head Basketball Coach

Martin, Tenn.–At a special program over the weekend, Westview High School introduced the new boys’ basketball head coach Willie Trevathan to the community. Trevathan is the former Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets’ head coach. The Westview Booster Club officials said, “We are thrilled to welcome Coach, his wife Leah,...
MARTIN, TN
KSP: Calloway County Deputy, Suspect Killed

Benton County, Ky.–A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy and the suspect are both deceased following a shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s complex Monday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police continues the investigation and have not yet released the names of the deputy and suspect. The Kentucky State Police...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
UTM Law Enforcement Center To Be Named For Fallen Officer

Martin, Tenn. – Lawrence Bromley made a positive difference in Dallas, Texas, while a member of the city’s police department. A Hohenwald native, he paid the ultimate price in December 1991 when he was killed in the line of duty while working an undercover operation. In honor of his memory and service, the Bromley Training Center located in the C.E. Weldon Building in downtown Martin will officially be named for the fallen officer in a 10:30 a.m. ceremony, Tuesday, May 24, on the Main Street side of the city’s former public library. Based on university records, Bromley is the only UT Martin criminal justice graduate to serve in law enforcement and lose his life in the line of duty.
MARTIN, TN
Picture-Perfect Graduation For HCHS Class Of 2022

Paris, Tenn.–The rain cleared away in time for a picture-perfect graduation ceremony for the Henry County High School Class of 2022 Friday evening. A late afternoon downpour threatened to move the ceremony indoors, but the storm clouds parted, chairs were dried off, and the school’s 53rd graduation was held outdoors in Patriot Stadium.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Tornado Football Shows Promise In Scrimmage

Union City, Tenn.–After finally seeing someone other than his own team, Nick Markle deemed himself “well-pleased” with Union City’s spring football practice. “This has been a unique spring, to say the least,” claimed Markle after he watched his troops outscore Class 5A Dyer County four-touchdowns-to-two Friday afternoon. “Most days, we haven’t had but about 20 players in practice because we have so many involved in spring sports. We’ve spent a lot of time going half-line and against modified defenses, just trying to get good looks at what we’re doing.
UNION CITY, TN
Marshall County Officer, Suspect Shot, Benton Streets Blocked

Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Coach Clanton To Meet With HCMS Players, Parents

Union City, Tenn.–Union City Middle School football players and their parents will meet with head coach Cole Clanton Monday at 6 p.m. in the UCMS Library. Clanton will address several important topics for both players and parents in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season. Program philosophy, disciplinary procedures, summer...
UNION CITY, TN
No Henry County Farmers Market This Summer

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Farmers Market will not be open this summer. The Farmers Market Committee announced, “Due to unfortunate circumstances, the Farmers Market Committee would like the public to know of our decision not to have the market this year.”. Committee member Michelle Hopkins said there are...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Carroll County Bank, Library Host Second Harvest Mobile Pantry

Huntingdon, Tenn.–More than 50 volunteers came together recently to hold a Mobile Pantry at the Carroll County Library in Huntingdon, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Sponsored by Centennial Bank of Carroll County, the event provided 16,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf stable goods to more than 275 local families. Each household also received bouquets of fresh flowers to share with loved ones for Mother’s Day.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
School Staff Show Up & Out For Rives Clean-Up Day

Obion County, Tenn.–Staff from Ridgemont Elementary recently participated in a Rives Clean-Up Day in Rives, Tennessee. A few weeks ago, Dana Craddock, Principal of Ridgemont Elementary School, started to look into ways that her and her staff at Ridgemont could give back to their community. With Rives being the closest to the school, Craddock reached out to Rives Alderman, Craig McCord. Once in contact, Craddock explained the relationship that she was wanting to build with their closest community and the desire she had to give back to that community and asked what her and her staff could do to help. Alderman McCord informed Craddock of some of the community’s most immediate needs, like the ballpark and concessions needing some maintenance.
RIVES, TN
Tuesdays In Park Summer Series To Kick Off May 31

Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris is kicking off the TUESDAYS IN THE PARK summer music series on May 31 at 7 PM with THE JAMES GREER BAND. Featuring some of the area’s finest musicians, The James Greer Band will bring a blend of country and rock with a little something for every music lover!
PARIS, TN
Martin Area Farmers Market Opens Today

Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Farmers Market season kicks off this morning and along with other vendors they’ll be holding its first Strawberry Market. There also will be live music. Opening day vendors on Saturday, May 14th from 8am-12pm. are:. Purrfectly Homemade. Coit Betts Farm. Flower Child Designs. Sunnyside Farm.
MARTIN, TN

