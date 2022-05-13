ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning out your weekend? Here's the weather breakdown

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla — Grab a cold drink and rejoice. The weekend is finally here. Following a very dry and pleasant week, more sunshine is in store for both Saturday and Sunday. First, we have to get through a few afternoon showers Friday. A closed low off the Florida...

Storms to develop, linger late in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will be on the rise Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning and the early portion of the afternoon are sunny and dry. Sunshine will help temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. After about 1 or 2 p.m., storms will begin to develop just...
Possible risk for strong storms across Central Florida Sunday evening

May 15, 1:08 p.m. Update: The FOX 35 Storm Team is now tracking a 1/5 "possible" risk for strong to locally severe storms across Central Florida Sunday evening. The sea breeze storms are already getting active this afternoon with showers and a few lightning strikes. By this evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., the sea breezes will collide over the center of the Florida peninsula (near Lake County).
Saturday Starts Sunny Then Stormy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday in South Florida. The Atlantic sea breeze will settle over parts inland Miami-Dade and near the coast in Broward by early afternoon. Isolated showers will develop at this point along the sea breeze. Going into the second part of the afternoon, South Florida will be dealing with more spotty storms that have the chance to produce heavy downpours. Next hourly forecast (CBS4) These storms will mainly impact the inland cities during the late afternoon. High temperatures will top the upper 80s for this Saturday. A similar forecast is expected for Sunday which marks the start of the rainy season. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 90 degrees. Saturday afternoon forecast high temperatures. (CBS4)   Speaking of 90-degree weather, South Florida will be dealing with those hot temperatures in the new week, especially by Wednesday. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s. Next week, showers and a few storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine and drier weather by Wednesday.
Blood moon lunar eclipse appears in South Florida sky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There was something quite unique appearing in South Florida’s skies on Sunday night. A blood moon lunar eclipse turned the moon red. The moon turned red as the sun’s rays passed through the earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon. The blue and...
Cross-Bay Ferry May Get Docked

Cross-Bay Ferry could get docked. It’s time for Bay area governments to sign a new deal for the Cross Bay Ferry. Unfortunately, one county wasn’t willing to stay with continuing the current deal. After seeing an increase in business in the past season, it’s time to negotiate a...
Free swimming lessons for children available around Bay Area

CLEARWATER, Fla. - May is National Water Safety Month, and organizations across the Bay Area are kicking off programs to help kids learn how to swim and be safe around water. This comes just in time for summer. Pinellas County Schools partnered up with the Juvenile Welfare Board, Clearwater for Youth, and Stingray and ION Physical Therapy Network to get nearly 200 students free swim lessons at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.
Successfully Living With Hard Water In Tampa Bay

Hard water tastes better than soft water and it’s also good for your health, according to multiple studies. Tampa Bay is well-known for having hard water which typically falls between 140 to 300 parts per million. As a Tampa Bay local, it’s great that you get to benefit from the hardiness of the local water, but you’re also likely to experience problems in and around your home because of it. Here’s everything you need to know about living successfully in Tampa Bay with hard water.
Pasco Emergency Management shares hurricane prep tips

Brace yourselves – we’ve got more intense hurricanes ahead of us this season, according to the National Weather Service. Just as it’s important to keep an eye out for oncoming storms, it’s also critical to make sure you and your family are prepared. Pasco County Emergency...
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete and Tampa Bay

We think he’s gr-r-reat! Tony’s a prince among dogs. This three-year-old, 60-pound Catahoula mix loves people and would almost rather cuddle than eat (we said almost!). He’s a well-mannered pup who needs a family of his own. Chili Chills Out. Chili’s a handsome 1 1/2-year-old male tabby...
