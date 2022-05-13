ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay to Breakers street closures for this weekend

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay to Breakers race returns to San Francisco this weekend after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. The annual race, which has been a San Francisco tradition since 1912, has seen over 2 million costumed runners complete the iconic 12K journey from the Bay to the breakers on Ocean Beach.

Bay to Breakers route

The starting line for this year’s race is at Main Street and Howard Street off the Embarcadero. The race bisects the city running along Howard South of Market before veering left on 9th Street to connect with Hayes Street.

It follows Hayes through Hayes Valley before connecting with Fell Street through the Panhandle and then connecting with JFK Drive through Golden Gate Park. It follows JFK to the coast before finishing at the Ocean Beach Parking Lot along the Great Highway between JFK and Lincoln Way.

Bay to Breakers street closures

Road closures for this year’s race begin Friday at the Ocean Beach Parking Lot. More roads will close Saturday night with several remaining closed through the weekend.

Here is a complete list of Bay to Breakers street closures:

  • 5/13/22 12:01 a.m. to 5/16/22 6:00 p.m.
    • Ocean Beach Parking Lot
  • 5/14/22 7:00 p.m. to 5/15/22/ 11:00 a.m.
    • Howard Street from Embarcadero to Beale
    • Spear Street from Mission to Folsom
    • Steuart Street from Mission to Southerly Terminus
  • 5/14/22 7:00 p.m. to 5/15/22 5:00 p.m.
    • Main Street from Mission to Folsom
  • 5/14/22 9:00 p.m. to 5/15/22 4:30 p.m.
    • La Playa Street from Cabrillo to Fulton
    • Fulton Street (EB) from Great Highway to 48th
    • Fulton Street (WB) from 46th to Great Highway
    • Lincoln Way (EB) from Great Highway to La Playa
    • Lincoln Way (WB) from 48th to Great Highway
    • Great Highway from Sloat to JRK
  • 5/15/22 12:01 a.m. to 5/15/22 4:00 p.m.
    • Great Highway from JFK to Balboa
    • Balboa Parking Lot
  • 5/15/22 3:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 10:00 a.m.
    • Howard Street from Beale to 3rd
    • Beale Street from Mission to Folsom
    • Fremont Street from Mission to Folsom
    • 1st Street from Mission to Folsom
    • 2nd Street from Mission to Folsom
    • New Montgomery Street from Mission to Howard
  • 5/15/22 5:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 1:00 p.m.
    • Divisadero Street from Grove to Oak
  • 5/15/22 5:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 11:30 a.m.
    • Steiner Street from Grove to Hayes
    • Baker Street from Oak to Fell
  • 5/15/22 5:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 2:00 p.m.
    • Great Highway from Balboa to Point Lobos
  • 5/15/22 5:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 4:00 p.m.
    • Cabrillo Street from 46th to La Playa
    • Balboa Street from 46th to Great Highway
    • Point Lobos Avenue from 48th to Great Highway
  • 5/15/22 6:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 11:00 a.m.
    • Howard Street from 3rd to 9th
    • 9th Street from Howard to Market
  • 5/15/22 6:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 12:30 p.m.
    • Hayes Street from Market to Divisadero
  • 5/15/22 6:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 2:00 p.m.
    • Fell Street from Divisadero to Stanyan

Golden Gate Park closures

  • 5/15/22 3:00 a.m. to 5/15/22 4:00 p.m.
    • Bernice Rodger Drive from JFK to MLK
    • Chain of Lakes Street from Fulton to MLK
    • JFK Drive from Stanyan to Great Highway
    • Transverse Drive from MLK to Crossover
    • 30th Street from Fulton to JFK
    • 36th Street from Fulton to JFK
  • 5/14/22 9:00 p.m. to 5/15/22 2:00 p.m.
    • 47th Street from Fulton to JFK
  • 5/14/22 9:00 p.m. to 5/15/22 4:00 p.m.
    • MLK Drive from Bernice Rodgers to Lincoln

Runners will also have the option to turn their 12K into a 15K via the Breakers Bonus. For more information, visit: Bay to Breakers – A San Francisco Legacy (capstoneraces.com)

