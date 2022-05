ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance laying the groundwork for city-wide curbside recycling will once again go before the Rock Springs City Council for a third and final reading. The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to meet at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at City Hall and one of the items on the agenda is amending the “Garbage Collection” ordinance to establish a city-wide curbside recycling program.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO