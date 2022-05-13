ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Primary Children’s Hospital celebrates 100 years

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vot2U_0fdNiNlH00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Primary Children’s Hospital is celebrating its 100 th anniversary in Salt Lake City. The milestone was celebrated at the Primary Children’s hospital with health organizations, civic leaders and past patients attending.

A large birthday cake was brought out and leaders such as Primary General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke at the celebration.

In 1911, one women who recognized the needs of sick children was the Church’s first Primary general president, Louie B. Felt. Felt conceived the idea of a children’s hospital and helped to fundraise to open the hospital.

Primary Children’s Hospital was founded on May 11, 1922, when a 35-bed pediatric care facility in the historic Orson Hyde home was opened.

Primary Children’s Hospital ranked Best Children’s Hospitals in America

“I feel it a genuine pleasure to stand before you today on the shoulders of women and men who looked directly into the eyes of children, not over their heads, but who looked directly into the eyes of the children to assess their needs and to address them,” said Primary General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Heber J. Grant of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the hospital when it first opened. The Church donated the building, provided equipment, and covered expenses needed to run the hospital.

By 1952, Primary Children’s Hospital outgrew its North Temple location building and relocated to 12 th Avenue in Salt Lake City. The Church turned the hospital over to a private organization in 1975.

New changes coming to Airbnb

“When you help one child, you help an entire community that has rallied around their neighbor, their friend and family,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

“I hope over the next 100 years that all those affiliated with Primary Children’s Hospital remember ‘the Child is First and Always,’” Welkie said.

The second Primary Children’s Hospital is scheduled to open in Lehi, Utah, in 2024.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201ZL3_0fdNiNlH00
    A family poses for a photo by the hospital’s centennial birthday cake
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHBGv_0fdNiNlH00
    Primary Children’s Hospital at 40 West North Temple, across from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TX4M6_0fdNiNlH00
    Primary Children’s Hospital on 12th Avenue in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood
Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Church of Jesus Christ spends $906 million in humanitarian efforts

(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released their annual report for humanitarian service for 2021. A reported $906 million was spent on humanitarian efforts and over 6.8 million hours of service were performed by volunteers. The church engaged in over 3,000 projects over 188 countries. “As members of The Church […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah man rides across the state on lawnmower for pediatric charity

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah man is raising funds for charity in a very unique way — by riding his lawnmower. A Santaquin man, Scott Morgan, is taking his lawnmower on an interstate journey, driving the length of Utah to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area. Morgan stopped by […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lehi, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Family Fun Run to benefit teachers held in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A family fun challenge run was held on Saturday by the Jordan Education Foundation at the Veterans Memorial Park. The purpose of the event was to bring families together with good-spirited competition between teachers and students, while raising money for classroom supplies and other needs to support the Jordan school […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Kiplyn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Karissa Lords never got a chance to say goodbye to her sister the day she disappeared. It was May 2, 1995 and Kiplyn Davis was headed to another day at Spanish Fork High School. “For me, I … didn’t talk with my sister,” Lords said. “I was still asleep. […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
buildingsaltlake.com

Campaign to open a local cooperative market says it may be headed to Liberty Wells

Two months after the closure of the Southeast Market Asian grocery store in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Wells neighborhood, we have an update on its potential replacement. The campaign that has worked for more than a decade to bring a full-service cooperative market to the capital city is working with the building’s owner to open there after rehab is finished.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for elderly Cottonwood Heights man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after the man was found Monday. ————————————————————————————————————– COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man with special needs from Cottonwood Heights on Monday. Cottonwood Heights Police say Adolfo Amador, 89, was last seen on Sunday, […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#The Primary Children#Primary General#Best Children
castlecountryradio.com

Where to go fishing this spring for family-friendly opportunities or to catch large fish

Memorial Day weekend is coming up, and many Utahns may be making plans for a long weekend adventure. If you want a fun outdoor option for your holiday activities, there are several potential destinations. Utah offers lots of different fishing opportunities and experiences for those who want to fish with their families or those who want to target large fish — and conditions are particularly good around Memorial Day.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Rose Park SWAT situation ends with death of suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — There was a heavy police presence in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City early Monday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of 1700 North and Cavallo Drive, just east of Redwood Road, during the midday hours. By 1 p.m., police said a SWAT team and crisis negotiators had been called, and authorities were investigating what they called a "potential" crime.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Where to take your dogs for fun this summer in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – As the Dog Days of Summer begin inching closer, it’s the perfect time to take your furry best friend to enjoy some fun in the sun. This summer, treat yourself by soaking up the sunshine as your pooch explores new surroundings while meeting friends. Salt Lake County and beyond is hosting a […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

HELP: Best Friends of SLC looks for kitten fosters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kitten season, the time of year when animal shelters see a surge of kitten admissions, is upon us. During this time, Best Friends Animal Society in Sugar House says the influx of kittens needs somewhere to go.  In an attempt to keep living quarters comfortable at the shelter, Best Friends […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
ABC4

Herriman Fallen Officers Memorial Trail now open

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Fallen Officers Memorial Trail is now open at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman. You can pay tribute to fallen officers from Utah by walking, running or biking a 0.4 mile paved path at the Reservoir, located at 15000 S Ashland Ridge Dr. The path will include names and photo markers […]
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Are you over 50 or heading out of town? Get a 2nd COVID-19 booster, Utah doctor says

MILLCREEK — On a windy afternoon at Rancho Market in Millcreek, shoppers and passersby stopped to pick up something other than the usual family groceries: a free vaccine or booster in the fight against COVID-19. Nallily Huerta was one of those worried about the virus. So she got in line for her first booster shot at a mobile clinic set up by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Huerta has already received the first two doses of the vaccine and opted to get another shot for added protection from the virus.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Planned Parenthood hosts abortion rights rally in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – In light of recent events, Planned Parenthood of Utah will be hosting an abortion rights rally in Ogden on May 14.  The event, set to take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Ogden/Weber Municipal Building located at 2549 E Washington Blvd. in Ogden, is a stand against the Supreme […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy