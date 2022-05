MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old man as he stood on the balcony of a Madison apartment. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect was booked on Friday on a single count of attempted first-degree homicide. The 22-year-old man had already been identified as a person of interest earlier in the investigation.

