Palestinians and Israeli police clash at the funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

By Daniel Estrin
The funeral for Palestinian American journalist Shireen...

Vice

New Evidence Shows Debanhi Was Violently Abused Before Being Beaten to Death

A second autopsy on the body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead in the Mexican city of Monterrey after being missing for two weeks, revealed that the teen suffered sexual abuse and was “repeatedly beaten.”. Esobar’s murder last month shocked Mexico, and shone a light on the...
Reuters

Libya's Bashagha arrives in Tripoli -Al Arabiya

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, has arrived in the capital Tripoli, Al Arabiya TV said on Tuesday, citing the interior minister in his government. The eastern-based parliament appointed Bashagha in March but Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, the incumbent appointed last year, refused to cede power, leading to...
