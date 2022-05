As the Detroit Tigers hit the road once again, they will look to continue their winning ways with a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays, starting on Monday night. The Tigers come into Florida coming off their best weekend of the season thus far. After clinching just their second series win after beating the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Detroit earned their first sweep of the season with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. Miguel Cabrera earned his third-straight two-hit game, going 2-3 with a pair of RBIs and runs each, including his third home run of the season. However, the star of the game was Tarik Skubal, who struck out 11 O’s in six scoreless innings.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO