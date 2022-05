The Green Bay Packers signed a promising (and fast) tight end in Eli Wolf. To make room for him on the roster, the Packers released young wide receiver Chris Blair. While Blair may not be the most noteworthy name, his release indicates that the Packers are comfortable with the wide receivers they have on the roster going into 2022. Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal that is very team friendly. Green Bay also drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in this year’s NFL Draft. Allen Lazard, too, will be part of the group once he signs his tender.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO