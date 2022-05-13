ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead by Daylight Teases Anniversary Chapter

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead by Daylight's players may have just gotten their first real teaser for the game's next Chapter that's supposed to be revealed during the anniversary event next week. The game's developer, Behaviour Interactive, shared a brief video this week lasting fewer than 10 seconds, but it's one that contains some noteworthy...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

Blue Moon: What is it and when does it occur?

"Once in a Blue moon" is a phrase commonly used to describe an incredibly rare event, but what does it mean in astronomical terms? Can the moon turn blue?. There are two types of Blue Moons but unfortunately neither has anything to do with color. A seasonal Blue Moon is...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#Teases#Video Game#Behaviour Interactive
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Reveals One of His Spiciest Makeover Artworks Yet

Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima has shared one of his spiciest sketches with fans yet with a saucy new makeover for Sister Ivry! The creator continues to be one of the major favorites among fans thanks to work on previous franchises such as Fairy Tail, but it's been the same case for his newest work as well. With Edens Zero's manga run quickly nearing the 200 chapter mark in just a matter of weeks, the fights in the series have been bigger and wilder than ever. This has been especially true for each of their respective makeovers for each arc as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Perfectly Brings Loid to Life

Spy x Family has earned its place as one of the biggest anime series of the spring season, with the popularity of the anime series helping sales of the manga reach new heights as a result. With the sixth episode having recently been released and focusing on Anya's first day as a student at Eden College, one fan has decided to perfectly portray Loid Forger, using some spot-on Cosplay to bring the master spy known as Twilight to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Every TV Show That Got Cancelled This Week

Upfronts season is upon us, that time of year when television networks make programming decisions for the upcoming entertainment season and announce what shows will be renewed, what new projects are getting the green light and will be headed to television screens in the fall and, unfortunately, which series have reached their final chapters. This week, ahead of some actual upfronts presentations, several major networks made announcements about their programming slates. While every year there are plenty of surprising losses, the last few days have seen many series cancelled. While some series were ended relatively early in their run with just a season or two under the belt, there were other, long-running series that got the axe as well — and in one case saw the end of a thirteen-year franchise.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Spy x Family Joins Cardcaptor Sakura in This Adorable Crossover

Spy x Family is one of this season's big anime successes, and fans are already thinking the show will be contending with others for year-end awards. The Forger Family is just too cute to ignore, and as the show grows, so does its fandom. This means plenty of tributes have gone live hyping Spy x Family in recent weeks, and one is now going viral as it introduces Anya to the world of Cardcaptor Sakura.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Planning to Debut Live Streaming Feature

Streaming services have been in a bit of an uprise in recent years and Netflix has been the undisputed king. Although the streamer has taken a bit of a dive recently with the streaming services stocks dropping due to recent reports. Netflix recently announced that they were going against their grain by announcing a new cheaper-plan with ads. But, it seems that the streamer will go with the grain by adding a live action feature to their services. According to Deadline, if Netflix adds the feature, they will be able to use it for live voting competition series like Dance 100 and other competition series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Spoofs New Fan-Favorite Netflix Series

Tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live features Selena Gomez as host and Post Malone as the musical guest. The episode had a pretty hilarious cold open that roasted the ongoing Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard defamation trial, so you know, nothing is off limits. In one of the episodes first skits the cast of Saturday Night Live and Gomez parody one of Netflix's latest additions– Old Enough. Old Enough, a Japanese variety series where toddlers(ages 2-5) go and run errands by themselves while a camera crew follows along. They shop, go to the marketplace and chat with shop keepers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Premiere Date Possibly Revealed by Disney

She-Hulk's release date might have been accidentally revealed by Disney. Streamr noticed a new listing on the UK site for the company that says the Disney+ series will begin streaming August 17. Now, before this, the dates for the later Marvel TV shows were unknown, but this timing makes a lot of sense. Ms. Marvel is inching closer and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was always going to be near the tail end of the year. Slotting She-Hulk in for a late summer premiere keeps everything lined up for no patches of the year without content for Disney+ or a movie theater. After Ms. Marvel comes Thor: Love and Thunder, which leads to Tatiana Maslany's series. After that, Black Pather: Wakanda Forever, then the Holiday Special to close things out. It all flows evenly and the strategy for the year has come into even clearer view.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Gifts Goku and Vegeta Fitting New Outfits

Dragon Ball Super has gifted Goku and Vegeta with some fitting new outfits with a special new promo giving fans an early look at the manga's next big chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc is gearing up for its grand finale with its latest chapters, and the previous string of chapters had been spent watching Bardock in his past fight against Gas. With the flashback coming to an end with the previous chapter, it's now time to rejoin Goku and Vegeta in the present as they get ready for what to do next against Gas and his unstoppable power.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney and Pixar Announce Elemental, Reveal Release Date and First Concept Art

Disney and Pixar have an impressive track record, most recently scoring major successes with films like Pixar's Turning Red and Disney's Encanto, with the studio offered the first glimpses at their upcoming film Elemental. In addition to teasing details about the film's plot, they also offering a brief synopsis of the experience, hinting at yet another experience that will surely be accessible to audiences of all ages, though will bring with it much bigger metaphorical and emotional experiences. While the film does have a release date, it's not yet known if the project will debut exclusively in theaters or if it will earn a hybrid release strategy on Disney+. Elemental is set to debut on June 16, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Set Photo Could Reveal Surprising First Look at Batman Cowl

On Thursday, The CW announced that its next DC series, Gotham Knights, would be headed to series, picking up the series along with Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and Walker prequel Walker: Independence. Following the news, series star Misha Collins took to social media to celebrate the news by sharing a photo of himself in costume as Harvey Dent, but Collins isn't the only one sharing photos in celebration of the series pickup. Producer Jonathan Gabay also took to social media to mark the news and one of the photos may just have revealed a surprising first look at Batman's cowl.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date Revealed

It's been more than a year since a new season of Solar Opposites was released on Hulu. The acclaimed animated series released a holiday special in the winter, but fans have been anxiously awaiting new regarding the third season. Hulu has largely been silent, save for handing it a fourth season renewal, but we now know exactly when the beloved series is set to make its triumphant return. This summer, Solar Opposites is officially back.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak will see 50 shooting stars per hour as Earth passes through Halley’s Comet tail

The largest meteor shower of 2022 so far is set to peak on Thursday and Friday, offering skygazers the best chance of the year to view shooting stars.Up to 50 meteors an hour will be visible around the world, weather permitting, with the best views of the celestial spectacle occurring just before dawn.The Eta Aquarids take place when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth every 76 years.The ‘shooting stars’ that appear are when dust, stones and other debris from the comet’s tail burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.“Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

FOX Renews Surprising New Comedy for Second Season

The 2022-2023 television season continues to shape up this week and after announcing several cancellations last week, Fox announced some series renewals on Monday including one for a surprising comedy The network announced that Welcome to Flatch will be back for a second season. The news is a bit of a surprise as the comedy from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig hasn't exactly been a strong performer in terms of ratings. However, according to Deadline, Lionsgate made the network an attractive deal. In the announcement, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called Bicks and Feig "incredible" partners and noted that the network "bets on creators."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: First Reactions to Season Four Premiere Call It "Scarier Than Ever" and "More Mature"

Netflix held the world premiere for Stranger Things 4 Saturday night, screening the first episode of the streamer's anchor series for members of the cast and crew. Various members of the media also happened to be in attendance, with the streamer allowing them to tweet out first reactions to the episode immediately after the premiere wrapped. As you might expect, the earliest reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and nearly perfect.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy