Dead by Daylight Teases Anniversary Chapter

Upfronts season is upon us, that time of year when television networks make programming decisions for the upcoming entertainment season and announce what shows will be renewed, what new projects are getting the green light and will be headed to television screens in the fall and, unfortunately, which series have reached their final chapters. This week, ahead of some actual upfronts presentations, several major networks made announcements about their programming slates. While every year there are plenty of surprising losses, the last few days have seen many series cancelled. While some series were ended relatively early in their run with just a season or two under the belt, there were other, long-running series that got the axe as well — and in one case saw the end of a thirteen-year franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO