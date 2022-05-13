ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Semi hauling heavy equiplment struck I-90 bridge in Winona County

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A semi hauling heavy equipment on Highway 76 struck the bottom of a bridge underneath I-90 on Friday afternoon. The semi was traveling north on...

www.kaaltv.com

WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after crash in Vernon County Saturday

TOWN OF BERGEN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old James Pedretti of Genoa died at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 south of Riverside Lane between Stoddard and Genoa at about 9:24 a.m. Saturday.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
winonaradio.com

Crash on Garvin Heights Rd. Injures Fountain City Man

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Fountain City man was transported from the scene of a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle along Garvin Heights Rd. Thursday. Winona Police officers responded to the area of Garvin Height Rd. and Highland Dr. Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Garvin Heights Rd. When he collided with the vehicle attempting a left turn from Highland Dr.
WINONA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI

TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Clifford Holmes of La Farge was traveling Eastbound on Bloomingdale Road near West Salem Ridge Road, in the Town of Webster, when Holmes lost control of the vehicle.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Police Department honors Peace Officer Memorial Day

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz named Sunday, May 15, Peace Officer Memorial Day in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. "Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those peace officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities," Walz said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, MN
WDIO-TV

A house fire in Wisconsin claims the lives of three people

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say three people, including two children, have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children...
BARRON, WI
winonaradio.com

WFD Extinguishes Storage Unit Fire

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Winona Fire Department has extinguished a storage unit fire. Firefighters responded to a multi-unit storage facility in the area of Front and St. Charles Streets late Thursday night. Firefighters reported the blaze was out around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to overhaul and extinguish the...
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona County rises to ‘high’ COVID community level

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – As of Thursday, Winona County returned to a high community COVID-19 level based on positive cases and hospitalizations. Fueling the wave of new cases is the second Omicron variant, Winona HHS said. Cases steadily fell throughout March and the first week of April. As of May 12, hospitalization numbers for the month were higher than all of April.
WINONA COUNTY, MN

