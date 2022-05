Pour one out for a Houston drinking destination. The Velvet Melvin will close after service on Saturday, May 21, the bar announced on Facebook. Known for its better than expected pizza and spacious patio, the Velvet Melvin has served as a reliable neighborhood watering hole for residents and office workers in the Upper Kirby and Greenway Plaza areas. Specials like steak night and trivia night drew consistent crowds. Essentially, it's the sort of places friends could gather to watch a football game or play pool while sipping a cold beer or a simple cocktail.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO