Jacksonville, FL

JSO keeping watch outside clinic following reports of unruly anti-abortion protesters

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people are expected to rally Saturday outside the Duval County Courthouse for abortion rights. This comes after a draft opinion was leaked earlier this month, suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion...

GLCM Warrior 1991
3d ago

men and women need to be responsible for child support. It's a 2 way street. Mothers doesn't want the embryo nether do fathers.. who are going to care for all these babies? Who's going to pay for all the babies. It's bad enough with single women having to support themselves. It's not cheep. especially right now. My body, my rights.The males should be held accountable. If they do not support their children, they must have a vasectomy. sounds fair

