JSO keeping watch outside clinic following reports of unruly anti-abortion protesters
News4Jax.com
3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people are expected to rally Saturday outside the Duval County Courthouse for abortion rights. This comes after a draft opinion was leaked earlier this month, suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee is accused of domestic battery, Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced Monday. Corrections Officer Brooke Mulcahey, a four-year veteran of JSO, was arrested Sunday afternoon on the first-degree misdemeanor charge, Ivey said at a morning news conference. According to Ivey, Mulcahey and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The shooting deaths of ten people in Buffalo is hitting many people hard in Jacksonville, and Monday a local group took over the steps of city hall, demanding action against all racist actions. The Northside Coalition and others say leaving confederate monuments on display is a...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Department Corrections Officer Brooke Mulcahey has been charged with battery and misdemeanor domestic violence following an argument that turned physical, JSO said. The victim had minor injuries, JSO said. The victim texted a third party saying she needed help and the third party then...
For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after being shot in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Forsyth Street. Off-duty officers who were working nearby heard gunshots and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound and contacted Jacksonville Fire Rescue. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A small group of protesters were outside Riverside High School as students arrived Monday morning, protesting a teacher they claim has been making racist and homophobic comments. Students sharing their stories on social media claim the teacher used the n-word in front of students and made...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday night, a man arrived at a Jacksonville hospital. He had driven himself there, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Minutes after he arrived, he was pronounced dead. The victim was shot in the 3600 block of Kirkpatrick Circle, police said. A "crime...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police were alerted to a stabbing at the 11400 block of VC Johnson Road that left a woman with life-threatening injuries at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday night. She was taken to the hospital after police arrived on scene. The caller told police there had been a...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a man was killed while crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just south of E. 8th St. Sunday night. At approximately 8:50 p.m., a 55-year-old pedestrian from Jacksonville was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a Nissan sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends, family and community members spent Saturday morning canvasing the area around Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville, trying to find answers behind the shooting death of Tayda Smith, a mother of four. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests in the shooting. “Ya’ll took...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cellphone video sent to Action News Jax shows officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office punching a man while trying to detain him last Saturday. Jermain Mitchell, 29, was arrested for trespassing and resisting officers at the RaceWay gas station on Lem Turner Road. His mother,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured by a lightning strike Monday afternoon in Columbia County. This happened about 14 miles southeast of Lake City, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Columbia County Emergency Management reported that a lightning strike victim and two other people were...
Lake City, Fla. — UPDATE 10:40 a.m.- 11-year-old LaShawn Harper has been found and is safe. Alizabeth Malicoate is still missing. Lake City police are asking for your help finding two missing people. Alizabeth Malicoate and LaShawn Harper were last seen May 15 around 9 a.m. Malicoate, 28, is...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles are currently set up near Whispers Crab House and Oyster Bar on W. Forsyth Street. JSO has several surrounding streets blocked off. Action News Jax is working to learn more details on the possible cause. This is an ongoing...
JACKSONVILE, Fla. – A man and woman are both in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday morning. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight officers responded to a person shot in the 8100 block of Hawthorne Street. At the scene officers found...
The Glynn County Police Department has a new bloodhound in its ranks. The new canine officer is named “Chief” and he is 10 weeks old and a pure bred blood hound. The dog was donated to the department by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gator mating season is here and as we told you, the alligators are finding themselves in places where people hang out. On Monday we got our hands on some video of an alligator at the AutoZone on Beach Boulevard over the weekend. Austin Hyatt shared video...
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A 1-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after a man punched the child several times on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Lake City Police Department.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were arrested in connection to illegal street racing in Jacksonville last weekend, police say. They were identified as Donald Wilcox, Niles Dittman, and Andre Brown. STORY: Family says video of Jacksonville man’s arrest is ‘just awful’. On May 7, around 11 p.m....
