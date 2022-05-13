ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Westborough Board of Health issues mask advisory

By Laura Hayes
communityadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Board of Health has issued an advisory urging community members to wear masks when in crowded public places or where social distancing isn’t possible. The advisory will go into place on Monday, and it may be revisited at a subsequent Board of Health...

www.communityadvocate.com

