MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A crash on Interstate 16 Monday afternoon has led to an investigation after a driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado got onto I-16, and headed in the wrong direction from the Spring Street exit ramp. The driver of the Silverado started to travel the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was headed east.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO