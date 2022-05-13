Guardians lose first baseman to COVID list

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have placed first baseman/outfielder Josh Naylor on the COVID list.

The team has recalled outfielder Richie Palacio from Triple-A Columbus.

Infielder Yu Chang was also added to the roster from the COVID list.

Pitcher Kirk McCarty was sent back to the minor leagues.

Manager Terry Francona and six assistant coaches will miss this weekend’s series in Minnesota . They are in the MLB Health and Safety protocol. They could be back with the team as early as Tuesday when the Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds.

