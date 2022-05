EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange residents gathered at the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts to honor Robert Bowser on May 7, paying tribute to the former mayor of the city who died on April 2. First elected in 1997, Bowser was the mayor of East Orange for 16 years and is credited with bringing financial stability to the city, reducing violent crime and emphasizing public education. His family and other public officials spoke about him at the event, which also featured performers from the school’s middle school choir.

