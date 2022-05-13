ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

Devastating fire destroys 5 mobile homes at Santa Margarita park. ‘It happened very quickly’

By Catherine Allen, Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ccac_0fdNef1j00

Residents in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park said they were shocked by the blaze that destroyed five homes on Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire and Santa Margarita Fire Department responded to a fire at the park, located on Pinal Avenue, around noon, according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

Other responding agencies including the Atascadero Fire Department, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the Atascadero State Hospital Fire Department.

Roommates Coral Rose and Michelle Jones said they were at work when they got phone calls from neighbors about the fire.

The pair said they were initially worried about their cats, especially when they got a video from a neighbor showing how close the flames were to their own home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4WSG_0fdNef1j00
Five mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita on May 13, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

”I could see our house in the background and I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go right now,’ ” Jones told The Tribune. “I just got goosebumps.”

Rose said the neighbors are pretty close, often having barbecues together at one of the homes that burned down.

”When I pulled up, I got a lot of hugs,” Jones said. “A lot of people were hugging me telling me it’s OK. We’re pretty close here.”

Rose added: “Everyone’s still in shock right now of what’s going on.”

According to Rose, the fast-moving blaze destroyed the homes in about three minutes.

Santa Margarita Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Robert Guy confirmed that the fire spread quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaQMB_0fdNef1j00
Five mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita on May 13, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“Going in, I could see the column of smoke all the way from Atascadero, so I knew our guys were fighting something real,” he told The Tribune on Friday afternoon. “When I got here, all five structures were already fully involved, so it happened very quickly.”

Guy said the first home “totally burned to the ground, and (the blaze) spread from there.”

Other homes were irreparably damaged by the fire, he said, although they were still standing after the flames died down.

Guy said one person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, but he didn’t know if that was an occupant or someone trying to help fight the fire.

There were several chinchillas and dogs in the homes that were damaged by the fire, but all pets are OK, Guy added.

The American Red Cross was at the scene on Friday afternoon helping those displaced by the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPzph_0fdNef1j00
Five mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita on May 13, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBZ8J_0fdNef1j00
Five mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita on May 13, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2HX2_0fdNef1j00
A firefighter sprays water into a mobile home at the site of a structure fire in Santa Margarita on Friday, May 13, 2022. At least five mobile homes were destroyed in the blaze at the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Twin Cities Hospital placed on lockdown Saturday

Bryce Blue of Atascadero arrested for making terrorist threats. – On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a person who had made threats against Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. According to hospital staff, a man had called the hospital wanting a...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Nipomo Hit & Run 05.16.2022

A 19-year-old riding an electric bike was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Nipomo. 41-year-old Dylan Lammers was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Los Berros road around 11:20 in the evening. Lammers did not see a 19-year-old man traveling on an electric bike traveling in the same direction.
NIPOMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Margarita, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Santa Margarita, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
kprl.com

Grover Beach Theft at Vons 05.16.2022

The Grover Beach police department is asking for help in identifying two suspects who broke into a Vons grocery store on May 11th and stole several thousand dollars worth of alcohol. The two men forced entry into the back storage room of the Grand Avenue grocery store around nine Tuesday...
GROVER BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Spot Fire Extinguished in Montecito

Montecito firefighters responded to a vegetation fire on the 500 block of Barker Pass Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. Firefighters found an approximately 50 by 50-foot spot burning in a resident’s backyard. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the fire within 15 minutes. Firefighters remained on...
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Accident#Cal Fire#Pulsepoint
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for Six Puppies

Foster needed Now in order to save these 6 cattle dog/ lab mix puppies they were born to a family who wanted to use them as fighting dogs and thought it would be a good idea to throw them to toughen them up. A rescuer in the area heard what was going on, went over and talked the couple into letting them go to rescue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Vehicle Crash on Highway 166 [Santa Maria, CA]

Traffic Accident near Twitchell Dam Road Left One Hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a solo vehicle crash around 2:17 a.m. near Twitchell Dam Road. Upon arrival, the authorities located a Honda Accord on its roof, 80 feet off the road. Authorities said the crash resulted...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Brown Ranch in Los Olivos with the SYVR

Time for a visit to a slower pace of life. Up to Foxen Canyon in Los Olivos, to the Brown Ranch where cows amble and coyotes howl, between the more civilized neighboring acres of famous vineyards. We did a scenic 6 mile loop, mostly sticking to the ridges of the...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Private Investigator Craig Case Charged with Forging Gun Permit

Santa Barbara’s highest-profile private investigator, Craig A. Case, already mired in a civil lawsuit for allegedly defrauding an elderly Montecito resident out of nearly $700,000, has now been criminally charged in an unrelated matter for reportedly producing to police a forged Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) license when confronted about a loaded handgun in the trunk of his car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
407
Followers
153
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy