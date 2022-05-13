Oconee Co. Councilman arrested, accused of domestic violence

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County councilmember has been arrested and is accused of domestic violence.

38-year-old Matthew Durham was arrested Friday and charged with second degree Domestic Violence and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

According to warrants, Durham caused injury to a member of his household by grabbing, pushing, or shoving them in the presence of two children.

Durham is the councilmember for district 2 in Oconee County. Durham ran unopposed in the 2020 general election.

SLED said they were requested to investigate the case at the request of Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

Durham is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.

