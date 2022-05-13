ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

John Brown, Jr.

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn L. Brown, Jr., 63, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City. He was born in Beaumont, TX on Aug. 13, 1958. The proud...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

James Coder

James Dale Coder, 79, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Sat. May 14, 2022 at his home. He was born July 12, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL to the late William & Ruby (Harrington) Coder. On Aug. 2, 1997, he and Beverley Jayne Brady were married in...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Cheryl Gann

Cheryl A. Gann, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was born January 22, 1946 in Loma Linda, California, a daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Clara Belle (McArthur) White. She married Gerald L. “Jerry” Gann on February 17, 1968 in Redlands, California and he passed away on March 27, 2012. She retired from the Granite City School District #9 after many years of dedicated service as a teacher. Cheryl was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City. She enjoyed watching television and loved Disney, Hallmark, Sci-Fi and crime shows and movies. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Garrin Bryce and Regina Gann of Bradford, Pennsylvania; a daughter and son-in-law, Jena LeeAnn and Jeremy Walter of Corinth, Texas; four grandchildren, Victoria Jade Cover, Noah Reed Walter, Riley James Walter and Logan Bryce Walter; a great granddaughter, Kaylin Nicole Cover; two sisters, Norma Gregory and Pauline Edwards; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Al, Chuck, Richard and Harold and two sisters, Alberta and Wanda June.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Beverly Tieman

Beverly E. Tieman, 66, of Cottage Hills, IL, passed away at 3:30 am on Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 26, 1955, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the daughter of Wesley and Oleta (morgan) Tribble. She married Michael Tieman on May 7. 1989, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

5-16-22 - Roxana vs Staunton Baseball

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Craig Baalman on the call for Class 2A baseball between Staunton Bulldogs and Roxana Shells!
STAUNTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
City
Jerseyville, IL
City
El Paso, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
East Alton, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Purse event nets more than $16,000

A unique fundraiser by the local United Way returned to the calendar this year, continuing the momentum built in its previous installments. The Power of the Purse was held in earlier this month and raised more than $16,000 for the annual fundraising campaign. Several local men served as models for...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rec Fest set to debut in Alton

Coming up on May 21 from ten until four, the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton is hosting “Rec Fest” – a celebration of recreation, exploration, and conservation. Museum director Allison Rhanor tells the Big Z to be sure and bring the children out. Organizers say to...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Work continues along Rock Spring Drive

The project to work on drainage issues along Rock Spring Drive between Brown Street and College Avenue in Alton continues. That area will be upgraded with new sidewalks courtesy of a Safe Routes to School grant, and this will go further in improving that area, according to the city’s Public Works Director.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Pup Crawl set for Saturday in downtown Alton

Dogs and their owners are invited to a Pup Crawl through downtown Alton this afternoon and evening. More than 20 pet friendly restaurants, bars and businesses are taking part this year with the sign up at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. The event runs from 1-8pm and is $10 to participate.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
advantagenews.com

Free health fair for senior citizens this Wednesday

A free health fair for senior citizens will be held this Wednesday in Alton. The Older Adults Health Council (OAHC) is putting on the event at Senior Services Plus. Several health agencies will be in attendance at the fair, educating older adults on a variety of issues including legal matters, senior living facilities, and more.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Volunteers needed for more Alton tree plantings

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming tree-planting effort in Alton. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the Three Rivers Project are teaming up again for the next event on Wednesday, May 25. All necessary tools will be provided but if participants have their own gardening gloves, they are advised to bring those.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Marquette's Coach Medford to step down

Marquette Catholic High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Steve Medford has informed the school of his decision to step down after twelve seasons leading the Explorers. “I love Marquette and have had an amazing experience there. But my boys are 10, 9, and 7. As they get more involved in their own activities I want to be there and not look back with regret that I wasn’t there for as many moments in their life as possible," said Medford.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Temporary closure of Wenzel Road in Godfrey

If you use Wenzel Road in Godfrey to get from Roach Road to Seiler Road, you will need to change your plans for a while. Only local traffic will be allowed on Wenzel for the next two weeks, starting Monday as work begins on a culvert replacement project. Godfrey’s Public...
GODFREY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Memorabilia#U S Army#Christian#Tank#Paynic Home For Funerals
advantagenews.com

Alton Police investigate downtown gunfire

Alton Police are investigating a gun incident that happened over the weekend. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police responded to the downtown entertainment district to the report of shots fired. No one was injured in the incident. Officers arrived on the scene immediately, as they were already patrolling the downtown...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy