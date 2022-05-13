John Brown, Jr.

Cheryl A. Gann, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was born January 22, 1946 in Loma Linda, California, a daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Clara Belle (McArthur) White. She married Gerald L. “Jerry” Gann on February 17, 1968 in Redlands, California and he passed away on March 27, 2012. She retired from the Granite City School District #9 after many years of dedicated service as a teacher. Cheryl was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City. She enjoyed watching television and loved Disney, Hallmark, Sci-Fi and crime shows and movies. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Garrin Bryce and Regina Gann of Bradford, Pennsylvania; a daughter and son-in-law, Jena LeeAnn and Jeremy Walter of Corinth, Texas; four grandchildren, Victoria Jade Cover, Noah Reed Walter, Riley James Walter and Logan Bryce Walter; a great granddaughter, Kaylin Nicole Cover; two sisters, Norma Gregory and Pauline Edwards; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Al, Chuck, Richard and Harold and two sisters, Alberta and Wanda June.

