Grand Island, NE

What you missed this week in notable Grand Island crimes and court cases

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Grand Island Independent

Man with many aliases to be sentenced in York County theft case

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek has changed his plea in a York County case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle. Initially, he was charged with eight countss: theft by receiving stolen property with...
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigate double stabbing

Perennial foods come from plants that grow every year without needing to be re-planted. YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs. The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs. Swapped...
LINCOLN, NE
GI man found with multiple drugs in home facing federal charges

A Grand Island man who was found with a large amount of drugs in his apartment following a report of a male who had overdosed now faces multiple federal drug charges. Zakaria Hassan, 29, is charged in U.S. District Court with distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of five grams or more of meth, distribution of meth and aiding and abetting distribution of meth.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Teen injured after Saturday shooting at Grand Island Wal-mart

A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Saturday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Grand Island Wal-Mart. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday the Grand Island Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Wal-Mart at 3501 South Locust St. The store was closed at the time. GIPD Sgt....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Man gets plea deal in meth case

YORK – Adam Williams, 22, of Seward, has pleaded no contest in a case where he was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine in York County. Due to a plea agreement, the charge was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony. Williams was charged after a deputy with...
YORK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen injured following shooting in GI Walmart parking lot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen received non-life-threatening injuries and Grand Island Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Grand Island Walmart early Saturday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Walmart, 3501 South...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
US News and World Report

Nebraska to Pay $479,000 to Settle Inmate Death Lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police make DUI arrest

NORFOLK - A Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop, late Saturday night, on a vehicle that failed to maintain driving in its lane and drove over a curbed median. Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Michael Keck of Johnstown, Nebraska. During the contact the officer could smell alcohol coming...
NORFOLK, NE
knopnews2.com

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a man for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy walking home from school Monday. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Streets as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School. Captain Jim Duering with GIPD said the boy noticed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Burning Amazon semi trailer shuts down I-80 westbound overnight

YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs. The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says

A 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after a crash northeast of Lincoln, near the Interstate 80-U.S. 6 interchange, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The teen, who has not been identified and remains in critical condition, was driving a Saturn Aura east on U.S. 6 shortly...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Historic downtown Grand Island building coming ‘back to life’

GRAND ISLAND -- Downtown Grand Island’s Bartenbach Building is undergoing a major renovation. The historic building at North Locust Street and West Second Street is to become Artisan’s Alley under project partners Cathryn Sack and Gabe Coin. The building was purchased for $550,000 and will benefit from an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer County Sheriff looking for missing Deshler woman

DESHLER, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to locate a missing Deshler woman. The Thayer County Sheriff says 26-year-old Clarissa Martin was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. She is described as a white woman, having blue eyes, brown hair and weighing...
THAYER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two stabbed after argument, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people stabbed each other during a fight Friday evening, said Lincoln Police. Police were called to the area of 56th and Fremont Streets around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. A man, 29, and a woman, 35, were each found with puncture wounds...
LINCOLN, NE

