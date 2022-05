You had to go low on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson if you were going to win. Like really low. Like nearly double-digits low for the final 18 holes. Suffice it to say, K.H. Lee knows from going low at TPC Craig Ranch. A year ago, the South Korean won the tournament in McKinney, Texas, with a 25-under total. This time, he did one better, shooting a 26-under 262 after posting a nine-under 63 in the final round. It was good enough to pass 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz and hold off local favorite Jordan Spieth to become the tournament’s fourth repeat champion (joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson) and the third golfer to successfully defend a tournament title during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO