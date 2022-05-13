Harrison Bader in center field for St. Louis on Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped the second game of their series against the Miami Marlins by the score of 9-3. Eric Lauer had his first poor outing of the season, inflating his ERA all the way up to 2.60. Trevor Gott, too, struggled for the first time this season. He did not record an out while surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk. Games like this happen, and Milwaukee will look to take the series on Sunday. However, the most horrendous part of the loss was the fact that every single umpire lost track of balls and strikes. It took a four-minute phone call to New York to get back on track.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO