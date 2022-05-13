ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Harrison Bader in center field for St. Louis on Friday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is batting eighth in Friday's game against the San...

www.numberfire.com

Golf Digest

Max Scherzer may have made a big mistake in beating this ceremonial first-pitch thrower to the mound

In professional sports, there are no bigger creatures of habit than MLB starting pitchers. It takes a seriously disciplined routine to be ready both mentally and physically to empty the tank every fifth day. It's no wonder they are often so on edge that the game not starting exactly on time can set them off (cough, Gerritt Cole). Or, an awkward staredown with an ump can get them ejected in the first inning (cough, Madison Bumgarner).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a major bullpen problem brewing

The New York Yankees blew an opportunity to steal a win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday evening, but thanks to another inconsistent performance from closer Aroldis Chapman, the team wasn’t able to reach extra innings for one last shot at victory. Chapman may host a 1.54 ERA...
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals romp to 15-6 win over Giants

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set a major league record for wins by a starting battery as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the San Francisco Giants 15-6 in a game that ended with longtime slugger Albert Pujols on the mound. Molina homered and drove in four runs, Wainwright tossed six effective innings and St. Louis roughed up Carlos Rodón early. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals. Pujols entered to pitch in the ninth for the first time in his 22-year career. He gave up four runs on two homers but got the final three outs with plenty of margin to spare. The 42-year-old Pujols became the oldest player to make his big league pitching debut since 1929.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Flores is being replaced at third base by Evan Longoria versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. In 118 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .260 batting average with a .734 OPS, 3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Umpires Embarrass Themselves in Brewers 9-3 Loss to Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped the second game of their series against the Miami Marlins by the score of 9-3. Eric Lauer had his first poor outing of the season, inflating his ERA all the way up to 2.60. Trevor Gott, too, struggled for the first time this season. He did not record an out while surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk. Games like this happen, and Milwaukee will look to take the series on Sunday. However, the most horrendous part of the loss was the fact that every single umpire lost track of balls and strikes. It took a four-minute phone call to New York to get back on track.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher Died On Saturday At 57

A longtime Major League Baseball pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 57. David West, a longtime MLB relief pitcher, passed away following a battle with brain cancer. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, West is the sixth former Phillies player to die of brain cancer over the last 20 years.
MLB
numberfire.com

St. Louis' Corey Dickerson sitting Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Corey Dickerson as a starter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Dickerson will sit out Sunday's game while Juan Yepez covers left field, Dylan Carlson switches to right field, and Harrison Bader steps into centerfield and bats eighth. Our models project...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Pujols pitches, give up two homers at end of wild Giants' loss

The Giants' game against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Sunday got out of hand early and by the end, there was position player-turned-pitcher hitting a homer off a future Hall of Fame slugger-turned-pitcher. With the Cardinals in firm control of their eventual 15-6 win over the Giants, both teams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting on Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 76 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .212 batting average with a .664 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Vidal Brujan starting Saturday afternoon for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Vidal Brujan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brujan is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu. Our models project Brujan for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Yadier Molina Passes Mike Piazza for 6th-Most Hits by Catcher

Yadier Molina continues to make history behind the plate for the St. Louis Cardinals as on Saturday, he moved his way up the list when it comes to career achievements for catchers. In the second inning, Molina hit a rocket double off the right-center field wall, which not only moved...
MLB
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting for Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. In 56 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .229 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IBWAA

Unassisted Triple Play Is More Rare Than a Total Eclipse

Ron Hansen once pulled off an unassisted triple play.Baseball Digest. Triple plays are unusual, but not rare. Most seasons have more than one. The Rangers, for example, turned a triple play on April 20 this year. What is rare — and probably the most unusual fielding play of all — is the unassisted triple play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols batting fifth for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pujols will bat fifth as the Cardinals' designated hitter Sunday while Nolan Arenado moves back to third base and Brendan Donovan takes a seat. Pujols has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

