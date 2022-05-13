ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on the American Rescue Plan and community safety

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden gives remarks Friday on the American Rescue Plan and...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Rescue Plan
PBS NewsHour

Why 1 million dead from COVID is so hard for our brains to understand

Picture your name – first and last – written at the top of page one of a book. Now picture 249 more names after that, filling the white space down to the bottom. Keep going, adding names, until you have 2,000 pages. That’s a million. Or slip on your sneakers, tie the laces, walk outside at an even pace and count each step you take. To reach 1 million steps, you’d have to walk for nearly seven days without stopping. Or imagine if the Titanic, with 1,517 people still aboard, hit that fateful iceberg and sank not once but 667 times, for a total of 1 million deaths.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
PBS NewsHour

New Mexico struggles against raging wildfires amid evacuations

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

U.S. report details church-state collusion on Indigenous schools

A new Interior Department report on the legacy of boarding schools for Native Americans underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches to Christianize them as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land. The role of churches forms a secondary...
EDUCATION
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine’s religious community perseveres through the horrors of war

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
WASHINGTON, DC
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy