WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on the American Rescue Plan and community safety

Picture your name – first and last – written at the top of page one of a book. Now picture 249 more names after that, filling the white space down to the bottom. Keep going, adding names, until you have 2,000 pages. That’s a million. Or slip on your sneakers, tie the laces, walk outside at an even pace and count each step you take. To reach 1 million steps, you’d have to walk for nearly seven days without stopping. Or imagine if the Titanic, with 1,517 people still aboard, hit that fateful iceberg and sank not once but 667 times, for a total of 1 million deaths.

