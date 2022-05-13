ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the...

idahonews.com

KXLY

Find the ‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer in Idaho to fish for free!

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Treasure Valley emergency crews remind folks to 'look before you lock'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year, children die in the United States after being left in a hot car. Since 1995, nine children have died from heatstroke after being stuck inside a hot vehicle.. "Heatstroke happens when the child’s body is unable to cool itself quickly enough and neurologic...
ACCIDENTS
MIX 106

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
Post Register

April showers didn't bring quite enough relief

A wet, cold April throughout most of Idaho “brought sighs of relief” to water watchers with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, they reported in the May 1 Idaho water supply outlook report. The April 1 snow survey said peak snowpack had likely come early to Idaho. But a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Eye on Boise: House refused, but Idaho communities celebrate SNRA's 50th anniversary

BOISE — After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Gov. Brown discusses Oregon wildfire season, risks as summer approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon approaches wildfire season, Governor Kate Brown held a news conference Monday with several fire officials to discuss how the state is getting prepared. Wildfires are becoming more of a threat across the Pacific Northwest, and Oregon has faced several challenging fire seasons over the...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Drought pushes earlier fish stocking than in years past

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has begun its May fish stocking in the Upper Snake Region. This month’s scheduled stocking includes 113,601 fish, an increase of 47,851 from May 2021. All scheduled 2022 fish stocking events are releasing rainbow trout with the exception of Ririe Reservoir, which will receive 3,600 tiger trout in addition to 18,000 rainbows.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise woman scammed by moving company: 'I was horrified'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Stefanie Salem was moving from California to Idaho and needed to book a moving company, so she went online. That was the beginning of her nightmare. "I've never moved out of state, and so I called a moving company, and unfortunately, I got a broker and not a moving company," Salem said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Idaho: a brief history

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In May 1887, a group of Chinese miners based in Lewiston sailed 65 miles upstream on the Snake River. They camped in Hells Canyon, hoping to find gold and escape anti-Chinese sentiment, according to History.com. But a gang of seven white horse thieves murdered all of the laborers, 31 to 34 men.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Gov: State's elections are safe ahead of Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has a message to residents worried over the state's election security. "Fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan," Little said. "Idaho has consistently demonstrated the utmost care and preparedness in administering safe and secure elections, giving Idahoans the confidence their vote counts."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it. Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Data Analysis Says Idaho Ranked Number 2 State for the 'Rudest Drivers'

The data scientists at Insurify, an insurance quotes comparison website, were eager to investigate patterns in rude driving behavior that are on the more dangerous (and illegal) end of the spectrum. Curious to find whether there are regional differences in these extreme behaviors, Insurify’s data scientists turned to their database and ranked each state based on its share of ill-behaved drivers.
IDAHO STATE

Community Policy