ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Weekend Outlook: May 14 & 15

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfaDA_0fdNZxhW00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do.

Here is a list of some of the things going on this weekend.

Saturday, May 14

West Virginia Strawberry Festival begins in Buckhannon- Starting at 8 Saturday morning, all the Strawberry Festival events are in full swing in downtown Buckhannon. Main Street restaurants will have Strawberry dishes and strawberry-themed items will be for sale. Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry! The nine-day event continues until 5 p.m. on May 21.

Superhero 5K in Bridgeport – Dress up as your favorite superhero for a good cause. The race will benefit CASA which works to give children in the foster care system safe and permanent homes. Meet at White Oaks in Bridgeport. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the kids’ ‘Villain Chase’ will be at 10.

White Hall Spring Fling – Starting at 10 a.m., a whole host of free festivities will be at the Public Safety Building until 3 p.m.

WVU Commencement – Different graduation ceremonies are happening all weekend in Morgantown, with some already having taken place on Friday. Ceremonies state at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. See the full list of ceremonies .

Blue and Gold Mine Sale – Donated items are available to buy by students and community members from 7 a.m. until noon at the East Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. All proceeds go to the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Second Saturday Street Fair in Weston – From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., activities will be at the Weston Town Hub.

Upshur County EMS 50th anniversary celebration – Everyone is welcome for refreshments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can learn more by responding to this Facebook event.

Elkins Farmers Market opens – The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elkins Railyard. There will also be art activities and workshops and an open jam session. People are encouraged to bring their own instruments. This weekend’s art activity is a giant chalk mural.

Hooked On Fishing Not On Drugs event – This event will be held in Elkins at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

Arts Walk in Morgantown – This event takes place the 2nd Saturday of every month this summer on High Street and throughout downtown Morgantown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See if you own some of WV’s millions in unclaimed property

Sunday, May 15

Kitten Yoga at Marion County Humane Society – Gritstone in Morgantown is partnering with the Marion County Humane Society for an especially relaxing afternoon. The cost is $20 and benefits the Marion County Humane Society. Booking information can be found h ere .

Bridgeport Farmers Market opening – Starting this weekend, the farmers market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Weekend Weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03m2Uh_0fdNZxhW00
Weekend Weather Outlook for May 14 & 15 (WBOY image)

Check the StormTracker 12 Weather page and Facebook page for a more detailed weather outlook.

More events can be found on our Community Calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

WV reports nearly 2K active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,964 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and a total of eight additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 506,833 cases and 6,895 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Winners of the Golden Horseshoe Sword Smithing Contest announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The winners of the First Lady Student Artist Series Sword Smithing Design Contest were announced. In a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, they say the first-place winner received $500 and will be used to knight the winners of all Golden Horseshoe recipients. Second-place received $250 and third-place won $100. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: May 8 through May 14

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Rep. Alex Mooney, R–W.Va., defeated fellow Rep. David McKinley, R–W.Va., for the Republican nomination in the West Virginia 2nd Congressional District race. A man who became trapped on the...
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 charged with hunting turkey over bait in West Virginia

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle. According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning. The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Statewide 2022 Golden Horseshoe Winners Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Outlook#Farmers Market#Foster Parents#High Street#Buckhannon Starting#Casa#White Hall Spring Fling
Megan Hippler

Wheeling, WV bans youth conversion therapy, becomes 3rd WV city

Earlier this month, the Wheeling City council voted 4-3 to ban on the dangerous, discredited, pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy in minors. The ordinance’s passage makes Wheeling the third West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy in minors, after Charleston’s ban in August 2021 and Morgantown’s ban in October 2021.
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte Romberger, who was born and raised in Parkersburg has won the Marion County Teacher of the year. The award goes to a Marion county teacher that goes above and beyond for the students they teach. The teacher of the year was recognized for the extra...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
wajr.com

Market factors delay Drury Inn development in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Market factors are putting plans for a 187-room Drury Inn in Morgantown on hold. President and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Susan Riddle said inflation and demand for hotel rooms are determining factors. “First of all, the climate for financing lodging properties...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a steak fry that goes to a good cause?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the time of year for steak frys! Coming up this weekend there’s one at Sonneborn Shelter. It benefits an organization called “Open Field; a program that improves children’s lives through sport. Open Field’s efforts span from Pittsburgh to Cameroon but it all started in the Friendly City. Wheeling is the home […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Truck flips on Market St. Bridge

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials say a truck flipped on the Market St. Bridge connecting Follansbee and Steubenville Sunday night. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. and Steubenville Police say the driver was not injured. Details are limited at this time, 7News will bring you updates as they come in.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy