Spokane tornado hit 80 mph, gets EF-0 rating

WALLA WALLA COUNTY -- Authorities say they have found the missing remains of Yanira Cedillos after she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since her disappearance on March 4, 2022, Moses Lake Police Detectives have been working to find Yanira Cedillos. On Thursday May 12th, detectives received information on some updated cell phone data from the suspect’s cell phone. Detectives learned of a remote area in Walla Walla County, off Hwy 12 just outside of Wallula Junction, in which the suspect’s cell phone was tracked for several minutes the morning that Yanira was reported missing. The cell phone information was provided by ZETX Advancing Justice, a private business that assists with cell phone investigations.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO