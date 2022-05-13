ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane tornado hit 80 mph, gets EF-0 rating

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash.– The National Weather Service in Spokane found almost three miles worth of damage from the two May 6 tornadoes. Both twisters were rated EF0, which means wind speeds in the tornadoes were between 65 and 85 mph. This comes from a report released to the public one week after...

www.kxly.com

KHQ Right Now

70% chance for 70 degree weather on Sunday in Spokane

Tonight in Spokane, we can expect a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. The wind is expected to be light and variable, with the overnight low dropping to about 45 degrees. Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a daytime high...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Much warmer Sunday, then strong evening thunderstorms – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a gloomy, wet, chilly Saturday, the majority of Sunday is going to look and feel pretty good around here. There’s a strong possibility that Sunday will be the warmest day so far in 2022 in the Inland Northwest. Spokane has a strong chance to hit 70 for the first time this year and Lewiston is going to flirt with the 80s! Skies will still be on the cloudy side, but not as dark and depressing as Saturday.
SPOKANE, WA
KEPR

Body of missing Moses Lake mother found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY -- Authorities say they have found the missing remains of Yanira Cedillos after she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since her disappearance on March 4, 2022, Moses Lake Police Detectives have been working to find Yanira Cedillos. On Thursday May 12th, detectives received information on some updated cell phone data from the suspect’s cell phone. Detectives learned of a remote area in Walla Walla County, off Hwy 12 just outside of Wallula Junction, in which the suspect’s cell phone was tracked for several minutes the morning that Yanira was reported missing. The cell phone information was provided by ZETX Advancing Justice, a private business that assists with cell phone investigations.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigating a drive-by on Northwest Blvd and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Movie made in Yakima area to make its Spokane debut on Friday

A film that was shot in central Washington and which its creators bill as a “surreal workplace comedy” will get its Spokane premiere this week. The movie is titled “All Sorts” and its director is Rick Castaneda, a native of Granger in the Yakima Valley. “It’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Lengthy standoff in Spokane Valley ends in suspect’s arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. — A lengthy standoff between Spokane County law enforcement and a wanted suspect ended with a successful arrest. On Saturday afternoon, Spokane County deputies responded to an apartment complex in Spokane Valley near East 4th Avenue and South Eastern Road to reports of a wanted suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Major car crash, police activity causing backup on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A major collision that blocked the rightmost lane of westbound I-90 is now clear, but still causing a backup for drivers. I-90 westbound near Hamilton Street was reduced to two lanes due to a crash, but all lanes have now reopened. Spokane Police are still on the scene, helping clear the area on the shoulder.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Missing woman with dementia found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the missing adult woman with dementia has been found safe. SPD originally asked for public assistance in locating 67-year-old Nina at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say Nina has been found safe and thanked those that assisted in finding her. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Junior Lilac Parade

SPOKANE, Wash. — The beloved Jr. Lilac Parade returned to Spokane Saturday morning for the first time in two years! Elementary and middle school bands, drill units, and youth organizations strutted the streets of downtown Spokane to celebrate other local youths around the Inland Northwest. Check out photos we captured from the event below! READ: Heading to SkyFest? Send us...
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

Man dies after being pulled from submerged truck

LINCOLN County, MT - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after he was pulled from a truck submerged in a lake over the weekend. The Sheriff's Office says on Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a car driving into the water at Koocanusa Marina, north of Libby. When they got to the scene, they saw a Ford F-250 in the water near the end of the boat ramp.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

The Park Bench reopens at Manito

SPOKANE, Wash. – As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone is excited to get back outside and enjoy the beautiful sights and fun activities Spokane has to offer. Manito Park, ever the popular destination for families and tourists, is excited to reopen The Park Bench Café for hungry visitors to enjoy!
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver crashes into storage unit after reportedly fleeing from traffic stop in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man who reportedly fled from a traffic stop later crashed his car into a storage unit after Moses Lake police used spike strips to pop his tires. At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Moses Lake police attempted a traffic stop on a black Cadillac driven by Michael Espinoza. Espinoza initially slowed down but then allegedly sped off, according to Moses Lake police. Officers did not pursue the suspect as he allegedly drove recklessly through the neighborhood.
MOSES LAKE, WA
mlwa7news.com

MLPD need help searching for suspects as tagging rises across the area

MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KTVB

Hundreds gather in downtown Coeur d'Alene for Kootenai County Women's March

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday for the third annual Kootenai County Women's March. Thousands of Americans are expected to turn out to rally for abortion rights this weekend all over the country, with demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KTVB

'We’re full': Kootenai Humane Society at full capacity

HAYDEN, Idaho — Dogs from Texas, California and Worley have pushed the Kootenai Humane Society to canine capacity. “We’re full,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS development director. Which makes things a bit chaotic, but staff handles whatever comes their way with grace. “You never know around here what's...
HAYDEN, ID

