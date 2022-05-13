ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HS FOOTBALL: State spots at stake at 7 on 7 qualifying tourney

By Midland Reporter Telegram
 3 days ago
The Legacy, Midland High and Greenwood football teams will vie for spots in the 7 on 7 State Tournament when the Midland State Qualifying Tournament takes place Saturday at the Scharbauer Sports...

