HS FOOTBALL: State spots at stake at 7 on 7 qualifying tourney

I've driven past this 100 times or more since moving here but never paid that close attention till today when it caught my eye from across the other side of 191 heading toward Loop 250 in Midland. And it struck me as odd, because even though I know who the man on the billboard is because I'm 52-I wondered if anyone here age 35 or under would? I mean, growing up in the '70s and 80's, everyone knew who John Wayne was. "The Duke" starred in so many films, one of which is my favorite western thanks to my Dad passing on his love for it--Rio Bravo. I've even been to the movie set in Tucson Arizona to see where they filmed. But like everything else in life, as time passes and generations move forward-what and who was famous to one, will be replaced by the next in line.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO