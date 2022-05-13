Manor Theatre celebrates a century in Squirrel Hill

You’ve probably heard the term “gaslight” before, or maybe the verb form of it, “gaslighting,” but you may be surprised to learn the word’s origin. Gaslight was a film long before it was a popular term to describe a type of emotional abuse that leaves the victims constantly doubting themselves and their reality. The 1944 film Gaslight is still a classic of the suspense genre to this day. It earns this reputation not just because of its tense plot and atmosphere, but also due to the amazing cast that brings the story to life. Ingrid Bergman, just two years after her stunning turn as Ilsa in Casablanca, plays Paula and Angela Lansbury (yes, Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher herself) plays Nancy.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO