Manor, PA

Manor Theatre celebrates a century in Squirrel Hill

By Paul Guggenheimer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know a movie theater has been around for a long time when the first film it ever showed was a silent hit at the time. That’s a boast that the Manor Theatre in Squirrel Hill can make. When it opened on Murray Avenue exactly 100 years ago...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Lightning over Braddock' screens Saturday at Carnegie Museum of Art

The first feature film made by legendary documentary filmmaker Tony Buba, “Lightning Over Braddock: A Rustbowl Fantasy,” will be shown for free Saturday at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland. The 1:30 p.m. screening will be introduced by Edith Abeyta, artist and founder of Arts Excursions Unlimited....
CARNEGIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Free screening at Tull, military banner program change and more around Sewickley

A trio of independent filmmakers will present the free world premiere of their first cooperative feature, a thriller/drama, at The Tull Family Theater at 7 p.m. May 25. The film “Hiraeth” (HEE-writhe), using the Welsh word for homesickness and nostalgia for its title, delivers its message about mental health with heart and bold storytelling elements. Made in Pittsburgh with all-Pittsburgh talent, “Hiraeth” explores the impacts of a mother’s abuse on her son’s mental health. The son believes he has witnessed a murder but based on his mental state, doubts the trustworthiness of memories. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Collider

From 'Count Dracula' to 'Dracula: Prince of Darkness': Christopher Lee's Dracula Films, Ranked

One can go their entire life without watching a single Dracula film and still have a clear image of the character. The dark widow’s peaked hair, the red-lined black cloak, the blazing and hypnotic eyes – it’s all so absorbed into pop culture that everyone takes it for granted that’s what Count Dracula looks like, but none of it comes from Bram Stoker. It’s the movies that created the iconography of the world’s most famous vampire, largely through the performances of two men: Bela Lugosi and Sir Christopher Lee.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Resurrection psychological thriller starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman

A new trailer has been released this week by IFC films for Resurrection a new psychological thriller starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper & Angela Wong Carbone. The film first premiered at this years Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022 and a set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on August 5, 2022. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters and storyline.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

This is Spinal Tap sequel in the works with original cast

A This is Spinal Tap sequel with the original cast is in the works – and it's due to be released 40 years after the first movie. The sequel will see Rob Reiner back in the director's chair, as well as playing the documentary maker Marty DiBergi in the film. Also returning is Michael McKean as David St. Hubbins, Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls, and Christopher Guest as Nigel Tufnel – AKA Spinal Tap themselves. Tragically, Ric Parnell, who played drummer Mick Shrimpton in the film (who explodes onstage at the end), died recently.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Gaslight' (1944): Is the Classic Psychological Thriller Streaming Online?

You’ve probably heard the term “gaslight” before, or maybe the verb form of it, “gaslighting,” but you may be surprised to learn the word’s origin. Gaslight was a film long before it was a popular term to describe a type of emotional abuse that leaves the victims constantly doubting themselves and their reality. The 1944 film Gaslight is still a classic of the suspense genre to this day. It earns this reputation not just because of its tense plot and atmosphere, but also due to the amazing cast that brings the story to life. Ingrid Bergman, just two years after her stunning turn as Ilsa in Casablanca, plays Paula and Angela Lansbury (yes, Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher herself) plays Nancy.
MOVIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg YWCA panel to discuss messages in Amanda Gorman poetry

The poetry anthology of Amanda Gorman will be discussed by a local NAACP official, a college professor and three young adults at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Greensburg YWCA, 424 N. Main St. The panel discussion of “Call Us What We Carry” will feature Ruth Tolbert, president of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville man designs 'Monopoly'-themed road rally course

They won’t see Park Place or Boardwalk, but drivers in a May 21 Monopoly-themed road rally through Westmoreland County may pass over some old Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. “The course will head out on a winding route to the Bells Mills covered bridge in (Sewickley and South Huntingdon),” said Bruce Gezon of Murrysville.

