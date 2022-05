Philly schools offer masking option for those who are exposed to COVID. The School District of Philadelphia is offering an avenue for students to remain in class even if they are exposed to COVID-19. The Mask-To-Stay option allows for students who have been exposed to the virus but do not have symptoms to remain in the classroom as long as they mask up. The guidelines state that a student can mask for 10 days after exposure and test and isolate if symptoms arise.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO