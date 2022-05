Sue Ann Bauldry passed away today in her home in Boone, NC. She was 72 years old. The daughter of Louis and Ann Bogart, Sue grew up in Fowlerville, MI and received her BS in Microbiology at the Ohio State University, where she was also one of the first women to receive a PhD in Anatomy. She then went on to work as a researcher at the Wake Forest School of Medicine; later in her career she taught in the biology department at Appalachian State University. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time outdoors and taking summer trips to a ranch in Wyoming to ride horses.

