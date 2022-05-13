Brevard Fire Rescue, BCSO Dive Team Save Person From 15-Foot Hole at Construction Site

A Villages couple has been sentenced in a case in which their vehicle crashed into multiple golf carts after they had been drinking at a restaurant at town square. Laura Pamela Salter, 71, who lives at 2577 Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra, was at the wheel of a black 2018 Nissan SUV in February when she crashed into three golf carts, pushing them from their parking spaces on Lakeshore Drive at Lake Sumter Landing. She put the SUV in reverse and sideswiped three more golf carts, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO