HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is holding a contest to name its baby boy Colobus. which was born at the Zoo on Saturday, April 9. The proud parents of the young monkey are Mombasa and Makeda and can be seen at the zoo on Sundays, Tuesdays, and every other Wednesday until they get fully acquainted with the rest of the group.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO