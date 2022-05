BILLERICA – Evidently, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team did not enjoy their first taste of losing. After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday, a 6-5 setback on the road to CAC rival Greater Lowell, the Rams bounced back in a major way the very next day in a rematch between the two teams, this time at home, rolling to a 12-1 victory and to improve their record on the season, ironically enough to 12-1 (7-1 in the CAC).

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO