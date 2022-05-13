ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

 3 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy...

JC Post

Riley man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, collided at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road, according to Monday's Riley County Police Department Activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man sent to Wichita hospital after motorcycle wreck

A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening in southwest Salina. Leon Hall, 38, of Salina, was on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to turn off of Glenshire Avenue onto Canterbury Drive. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Hall failed to successfully negotiate the turn and crashed.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Focus strikes Focus; passenger injured; drivers cited

One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in north Salina. Crystal Abrams, 40, of Salina, was southbound on N. Seventh Street in a 2009 Ford Focus and stopped at the W. Decatur Street intersection when she pulled out and struck a westbound 2007 Ford Focus driven by Deanna Campbell, 37, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man facing charges after motorcycle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Topeka man was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and faces charges after a person was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a crash Sunday morning at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street at 3:18 a.m. Police said they found […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Attempted gas theft in Manhattan causes $550 damage to truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck sustained more than $500 in damage after someone attempted to steal gas from it over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said. The attempted theft was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Osage Street. According to the Riley County Police Department,...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka man accused of Nemah Co. robbery and assault

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges for an alleged incident in the Nemaha Co. town of Seneca. Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert said Kyle Rowell, 36, of Topeka, was arrested May 12, 2022 in Seneca. Lippert said Rowell is accused of forcibly stealing a 2005...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning in Topeka. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Topeka Police responded to the crash at SE 6th and Chandler streets. Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services are set for the 38-year-old woman who died in an accident along US-24 highway in Pottawatomie Co. Friday morning. According to an obituary on the Mercer Funeral Home’s website, Abby L. Stous will be laid to rest Friday, May 20th at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
republic-online.com

Paola man dies after falling into Lake Miola

PAOLA — A 51-year-old Paola man died Saturday, May 14, after falling into Lake Miola from the public boat dock and not resurfacing. The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The reporting party said the man, who has been identified as Guy Hollinger, struggled prior to going underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
PAOLA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Standoff at Newton apartment lasts for hours

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was arrested early Monday after police said he threw household items from his apartment window and threatened the rest of the building. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. Sunday and reported a person at Midtown Towers, 115 W. Ninth Street, was throwing items from a seventh-story window at […]
NEWTON, KS
KSNT News

One dead after early morning motorcycle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT)– One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at 6th Street and Chandler. The Topeka Police Department received a report about the crash at approximately 3:18 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered one victim laying in the road. This victim was pronounced deceased on […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say live ammunition and welding gas kept firefighters on edge as they battled a large structure fire in the Oakland Neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says crews were called to 1032 NE Wabash at 12:12 p.m. Monday on reports...
TOPEKA, KS
