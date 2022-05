GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The owner of Butch’s Beach Burritos, Jim "Butch" Thayer, died on Sunday. His family tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he was 73. "He was a kind man. I mean, he acted gruff, but he wasn't," his wife Liz says. "And we were going to be married 54 years in June. And everybody knew knew him in that community and knew he was a teddy bear at heart."

