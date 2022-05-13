ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Women's co-working space opens in downtown Indy

By Shakkira Harris
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A new co-working space is open in downtown Indianapolis for women.

Co-founded by Leslie Bailey, the CEO of Indy Maven — a lifestyle platform for women in the Indianapolis area — "Maven Space" is a place created by women for women to work and socialize.

Maven Space is located inside the OneAmerica Gibson Building at 433 N. Capitol Ave.

The co-working community space offers its members conference rooms, a mother's space, phone booths, podcast and video recording studios, a library, cafe, wine bar, fitness studio, and more.

Photo Provided: Maven Space
Photo Provided: Maven Space/Martina Jackson, Drea and Company
Maven Space is located inside of the OneAmerica Gibson Building at 433 N. Capitol Ave.

According to a release for the opening of Maven Space, it is seeking to be a launchpad for local women entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders.

"With the creation of Maven Space, we are giving women access to a powerful, professional network," Bailey stated in a release. "While the physical space is a beautiful and energizing place to work, our secret weapon is our community. Here, women business executives, startup entrepreneurs, creatives, civic leaders and allies will come together to create a vibrant network of support for one another and elevate the ecosystem for women-owned businesses in Indiana."

A grand opening event for Maven Space is set for Monday. Those looking to learn more or book a tour can visit mavenspace.co .

WRTV

WRTV

