OPD: Pharmacy robbery suspect arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a robbery suspect for their alleged role in a pharmacy incident.

OPD says on May 12, around 5:13 p.m., the OPD went to a pharmacy on Emory Drive after receiving reports of a robbery. OPD says a man wearing a surgical mask entered the store, and presented a note asking for prescription medication while indicating he was armed. Police say nothing was taken, the man fled on a bicycle, and no one was injured during this robbery.

Police say detectives started to investigate and determined William N. Hatcher, 39, of Owensboro, as a possible suspect. OPD says when officers found Hatcher later that day, he fled before ultimately being arrested for:

Fleeing or Evading Police – 2nd Degree

Public Intoxication

Disorderly Conduct – 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police say that upon further investigation, detectives were able to confirm William N. Hatcher was responsible for this robbery, and he was charged on May 13 with Robbery – 2nd Degree.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).