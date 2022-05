ATLANTA - A Georgia man scheduled to be executed on Tuesday for the killing an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago has been denied clemency. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, is scheduled to die May 17 at 7 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson by injection of the sedative pentobarbital. He killed the 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO