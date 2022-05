CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies today. We are currently tracking a strong cold front . Showers and storms that develop will have the potential to cause gusty wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes . Skies will clear tonight with areas of fog. Sunny, breezy and pleasant conditions can be expected Tuesday. Later this week get ready for the 90s. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO