Kennewick, WA

River of Fire fireworks show back on for 2022

By Thomas Yazwinski
KEPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK -- A staple of the region for more than 30 years, the River of Fire Festival returns to Columbia Park for its annual 4th of July...

keprtv.com

nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick responds to second arborvitae fire in last couple of months

KENNEWICK, WA - Saturday around 2a.m. the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) responded to a garden shed fire at 4200 block of Clearwater Avenue. Fortunately, no firefighters or residents were injured and no buildings nearby were damaged. According to KFD, a citizen who smelled smoke and saw flames from half a...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

La Grande man falls 150 feet from cliff

UNION COUNTY, Ore. — One man is in the hospital after deputies said he fell about 150 feet from a cliff. At about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, a Union County Search & Rescue crew (SAR), along with deputies from the Sheriff's Office, responded to a report of a 41-year-old man who slipped and fell from a rock cliff off the Merry-Go-Round Road just south of La Grande, Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Railcar bridge will finally be replaced

PENDLETON – The 2019 flood of McKay Creek destroyed a railcar bridge at the city’s wastewater treatment plan. It’s finally getting fixed. “Silver Creek Construction is going to be putting a new bigger, wider railcar bridge that’s going to be higher,” Pendleton Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown said.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Cars and Caffeine event draws large crowd; over 900 cars

Pasco, WA — People from all over the region gathered outside of Trucks and Auto Auctions this afternoon for the third Cars and Caffeine event of the year. Tri-Cities Car Culture and Trucks and Auto Auctions began their partnership last year hosting events. Their first event last year had 35 cars, Sunday they had 904.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Red Cross and volunteers install 170 fire alarms in at-risk homes

Kennewick, WA — Saturday, volunteers from Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, Kennewick Fire Department, Gesa Credit Union, Team Perez-Summit Funding, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints And the Red Cross worked together to install free smoke alarms for Kennewick families vulnerable to home fires. This initiative is part...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Body of missing Moses Lake mother found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY -- Authorities say they have found the missing remains of Yanira Cedillos after she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since her disappearance on March 4, 2022, Moses Lake Police Detectives have been working to find Yanira Cedillos. On Thursday May 12th, detectives received information on some updated cell phone data from the suspect’s cell phone. Detectives learned of a remote area in Walla Walla County, off Hwy 12 just outside of Wallula Junction, in which the suspect’s cell phone was tracked for several minutes the morning that Yanira was reported missing. The cell phone information was provided by ZETX Advancing Justice, a private business that assists with cell phone investigations.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Movie made in Yakima area to make its Spokane debut on Friday

A film that was shot in central Washington and which its creators bill as a “surreal workplace comedy” will get its Spokane premiere this week. The movie is titled “All Sorts” and its director is Rick Castaneda, a native of Granger in the Yakima Valley. “It’s...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train accident kills 40-year-old Kennewick man

PASCO, WA - A train hit a 40-year-old man Sunday morning in Pasco. According to the Pasco Police Department (PPD), the man was on the train tracks located near S 4th Ave and W Ainsworth Street in front of the train when the train passed by. It's unclear if the man ran in front of the train. PPD is still investigating what happened.
PASCO, WA
92.9 The Bull

THESE 5 RESTAURANTS ARE THE HOTTEST TOP RATED IN YAKIMA FOR MAY 2022

THESE 5 RESTAURANTS ARE THE HOTTEST TOP RATED IN YAKIMA FOR MAY 2022. Wow, can you believe that 2022 is almost halfway over?! I can't either. I have been busy these past few weeks trimming down my "COVID 19" body weight gain (instead of the "Freshman 15"), so I haven't been visiting many restaurants as of late. Now that I am nearing my ideal weight, I am ready to hit the pavement and dine in some of our superb Yakima Valley restaurants again!
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Downtown Pasco Food Truck Fridays canceled for rest of season

PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with Downtown Pasco have announced that Food Truck Fridays are canceled for the rest of the season. Leaders said this comes after a lack of availability for food trucks and vendors to join the weekly events. With a lack of vendors, they said there was...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Irrigation District declares emergency over broken irrigation lines

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) is declaring an emergency for the 2022 irrigation season due to a large number of broken irrigation lines. According to the KID, contractors have broken several main lines when installing high speed internet through trenchless excavation. Declaring an emergency will allow the district to bring in outside help for repairs.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in Yakima homicide confesses to another murder

YAKIMA, WA - What police believe to be a gang-related shooting left 43-year-old man dead. Yakima police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 900 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. An officer on scene heard another round of shots and saw a silver Honda Accord fleeing northbound on Fair Avenue. After a short chase, the people in the car jumped out and ran. The car crashed into a home on the 900 block of S 7th Street.
YAKIMA, WA
mlwa7news.com

MLPD need help searching for suspects as tagging rises across the area

MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi truck catches fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Fire 3 is responding to a semi truck on fire on Juniper Dunes Road, north of Smith Canyon. The truck was carrying chopped triticale, a hybrid of wheat and rye, when it caught fire, according to FCFD3. No injuries were reported, but the truck...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Gang, Drive-By Shooting Takes Life of Yakima Man

A 43-year-old Yakima man is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says officers were called to the 900 block of LaSalle Street at about 12:27 am Sunday after getting 911 calls of shots fired in the area. An officer in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a silver, Honda Accord, as it turned northbound onto Fair Ave from LaSalle Street. Seely says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects fled before crashing into a residence at 900 South 7th Street.
YAKIMA, WA

