ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Congressman and new parent Josh Harder discusses the baby formula shortage

By Jacque Porter, Sonseeahray Tonsall
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAunB_0fdNV3Mv00

(KTXL) — After a baby formula factory closed earlier this year in response to possible contamination concerns, parents across the country face a shortage of baby formula for their infants.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with California Congressman Josh Harder about how the government will respond to the crisis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Judge: California’s women on boards law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Fox News

Tucker: This is the cause of the baby formula crisis

At a press conference back on March 24th of this year, Joe Biden announced that thanks to the regime change war he's decided to voluntarily wage in Eastern Europe, our country—the United States—will soon face food shortages. Food shortages are "going to be real," Biden said. Now, the...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Harder
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Ktxl
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Baby formula shortage: White House working '24/7' to address supply crunch

Incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed shortages of baby formula across the U.S. on Wednesday, saying the issue is a "top priority" for President Joe Biden's administration. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Wednesday. Americans have faced severe shortages of baby...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Atlantic

What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage?

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. America’s baby-formula shortage has gone from curious inconvenience to full-blown national crisis. In many states, including Texas and Tennessee, more than half of formula is sold out in stores. Nationwide, 40 percent of formula is out of stock—a twentyfold increase since the first half of 2021. As parents have started to stockpile formula, retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and Target have all moved to limit purchases.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC News

FDA commissioner says agency looking to boost baby formula supply

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said the Food and Drug Administration is finalizing a plan to redirect more baby formula into the U.S. amid a nationwide baby formula shortage. "We are moving on the product that was intended for other countries," Califf told "Good Morning America" Monday. "And I anticipate...
FOX40

FOX40

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy