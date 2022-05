CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from the Thursday, May 12, 2022 episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. While the Cleveland Cavaliers will take part in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, their chances of actually climbing in the draft order are slim. That, however, hasn't stopped the team from celebrating the occasion, with the Cavs announcing that they will be represented on stage by former center Anderson Varejao at the event in Chicago.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO