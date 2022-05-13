Marion County Jail officer sentenced to 18 months for assaulting inmate

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Jail detention deputy has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for an assault against an inmate last year.

Jorge A. Mateos, 26, of Noblesville, is a former detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, 2021, Mateos was on duty at the Marion County Jail. During his shift, deputies ordered an inmate at the facility to remove his jail-issued shoes. The inmate kicked off his shoes and sat in the corner of his cell.

In response, Mateos entered the cell and told the inmate something to the effect of, “When a deputy tells you to do something, you need to do it.”

Mateos then struck the inmate in the face multiple times, during which time the inmate did not try to resist or fight back, according to court documents.

Mateos continued to strike the inmate after he fell to the ground, according to court documents.

Court documents continue by stating, that other detention deputies attempted to deescalate the situation, separated the inmate and Mateos, and placed the inmate in handcuffs. After the inmate was handcuffed, Mateos struck the inmate several additional times. As a result, the inmate sustained bodily injuries.

“Law enforcement officers who violate their oaths and choose to assault persons in their custody will be held accountable,” Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said. “Former Deputy Mateos chose to repeatedly attack an inmate who offered no resistance, an assault that continued even after the inmate was handcuffed. These crimes dishonor our profession and erode trust in the honorable law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep the community safe. Abuses of the public trust are a special category of wrongs to be righted. The sentence imposed today demonstrates that this office, the Department of Justice, and our law enforcement partners will prioritize holding these offenders accountable.”

“Deputy sheriffs and detention deputies take an oath," Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said. "So have I. If you use unnecessary force against someone in your custody, you must be held accountable.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.