Show of hands...How many remember in school the experiment of using a magnifying glass with the sunlight going through it onto a sheet of paper to try to burn the paper? Me too. Turns out, something we keep in our cars could do the same thing, a water bottle. It doesn't have to be hot outside, either, for that bottle to possibly do some damage to your vehicle or worse.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO