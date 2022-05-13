Las Vegas business baking authentic flavors of Germany

There is nothing quite like the taste of warm, fresh bread. In this week's Nevada Built, KTNV anchor Todd Quinones takes us to a bakery where authentic flavors of Europe are rising.

Inside the German Bread Bakery , they start so early, the crack of dawn means it's time to go home.

"We bake everything from scratch every night," said owner Uta Mikulasch. "Usually, you start at around 7 p.m. And we usually get done by 2 to 3 a.m. — sometimes 4, depending on how much work we have."

She may have unenviable sleeping hours, but she and her husband, Michael, do get the benefit of soaking up all of these wonderful aromas from their fresh-baked breads, pastries and other goodies.

"The German cheesecake, it's different than American cheesecake. It's usually lighter and less on the sweetness," says Uta.

KTNV German Bread Bakery

Born in Germany, the couple was looking for a place to start a business and decided to come to Las Vegas.

"It's a place where other people make vacation, and that's what we love about it," says Uta.

They bought the German Bread Bakery in 2017. The Nevada-built business has this bakery near Craig Road and U.S. 95 in North Las Vegas.

TWO LOCATIONS

The bakery has two locations: one on Eastern Avenue close to the 215 near Henderson and another in Summerlin, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

"We are talking about opening a third location," says Uta.

Seven days a week, their eight employees, including Master Baker, Nico, are cranking out and selling everything from loaves of pumpernickel and dark rye, to cinnamon rolls and pretzels.

KTNV German Bread Bakery

"Our breads and pretzels, they are like without sugar and without preservatives. That makes them healthier," says Uta.

Uta's goal is to bring the authentic German taste to Southern Nevada and satisfy one customer at a time.

"And they say they never go back to the grocery store bread," says Uta.