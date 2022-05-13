ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas business baking authentic flavors of Germany

By Todd Quinones
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLYP6_0fdNUUyg00

There is nothing quite like the taste of warm, fresh bread. In this week's Nevada Built, KTNV anchor Todd Quinones takes us to a bakery where authentic flavors of Europe are rising.

Inside the German Bread Bakery , they start so early, the crack of dawn means it's time to go home.

"We bake everything from scratch every night," said owner Uta Mikulasch. "Usually, you start at around 7 p.m. And we usually get done by 2 to 3 a.m. — sometimes 4, depending on how much work we have."

She may have unenviable sleeping hours, but she and her husband, Michael, do get the benefit of soaking up all of these wonderful aromas from their fresh-baked breads, pastries and other goodies.

"The German cheesecake, it's different than American cheesecake. It's usually lighter and less on the sweetness," says Uta.

KTNV
German Bread Bakery

Born in Germany, the couple was looking for a place to start a business and decided to come to Las Vegas.

"It's a place where other people make vacation, and that's what we love about it," says Uta.

They bought the German Bread Bakery in 2017. The Nevada-built business has this bakery near Craig Road and U.S. 95 in North Las Vegas.

TWO LOCATIONS

The bakery has two locations: one on Eastern Avenue close to the 215 near Henderson and another in Summerlin, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

"We are talking about opening a third location," says Uta.

Seven days a week, their eight employees, including Master Baker, Nico, are cranking out and selling everything from loaves of pumpernickel and dark rye, to cinnamon rolls and pretzels.

KTNV
German Bread Bakery

"Our breads and pretzels, they are like without sugar and without preservatives. That makes them healthier," says Uta.

Uta's goal is to bring the authentic German taste to Southern Nevada and satisfy one customer at a time.

"And they say they never go back to the grocery store bread," says Uta.

Comments / 2

Related
living-las-vegas.com

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Henderson, Nevada, is a thriving lifestyle and conference destination just outside of Las Vegas. If you reside in Henderson, a 300,000-person city, you'll have plenty of options for interesting coffee shops. There are plenty of coffee shops to choose from, whether you're looking for a new breakfast place or the greatest brew in town.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend. According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
themusicuniverse.com

Jonas Family announces Las Vegas restaurant opening

Jonas Family bringing personal history to destination dining on The Strip. The Jonas Family’s new home is coming to Las Vegas, as Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is set to open at MGM Grand this June. Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick — the Jonas Brothers — and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC – Nellie’s will welcome guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in North Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of its proximity to gambling mecca Las Vegas, North Las Vegas is sometimes overlooked, and as a result, many tourists pass up the opportunity to visit the city. If you're visiting North Las Vegas, there are numerous parks and adventure spots to visit. North Las Vegas' coffee shops also sell some of the world's highest-quality coffee beans and tea leaves.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Food Drink#Nevada Built#American#The German Bread Bakery
KABC

Casino Owner Presents $5K Surprise Bonus To Employees

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is surprising its employees with an “unprecedented” five-thousand-dollar bonus. The casino said it gave out the one-time bonus during an event celebrating private equity firm Blackstone’s almost decade of owning the property before it’s sold. The bonus was given as companies try to keep employee retention stable through a tight labor market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Source+ serves hot meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Source+, partnered with local nonprofit, the Baked Old Ladies, to serve hot meals and promote connectivity and socialization opportunities for those in need at Molasky Family Park on Sunday. In January of this year, The Source+ showed its support for the Baked Old Ladies...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fm100.com

WIN A LAS VEGAS GETAWAY TO SEE JOURNEY

Listen to FM100.3 for your chance to see JOURNEY with Symphony Orchestra at Resorts World Theatre. Listen at 7:05, 12:20, & 3:20, to get qualified for your chance to win 2 tickets to the show, 2 nights at Resorts World, and $150 in travel Cash. Performing their global hits, backed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Variety

Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Festival Takes Chaotic Turn With Reports of Trampling Due to ‘Security Incident’

Click here to read the full article. The sweltering heat in Las Vegas didn’t deter hip-hop fans from attending the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday. The two-day Live Nation event is held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and features headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario. Although much of the day’s performances got off without a hitch, a stretch of the night devolved into chaos, per social media reports. Concert-goers described a rush of people around 10:30 p.m. as thousands ran for the exits and some were trampled. Several attendees reported hearing a gun shot, causing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Prime Las Vegas Strip Property Hits the Market

The Las Vegas Strip always seems to be evolving with perpetual development. Whether it's an upscale hotel and casino development, new retail or restaurant construction or building a residential condominium complex, projects are planned for up and down The Strip. One of the most anticipated projects since 2005 has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy