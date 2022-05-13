Refugio's Gross takes third in triple jump at state meet

The Falls City High School boys and girls golf teams became district champions after placing at the 30AA tournament held in Corpus Christi recently. The boys team, consisting of Jaxson Pipes, Cody Arrisola, Grant Jendrusch, Brandon Moczygemba, Elisha Ermis and Hunter Crawford, who earned a medal for his play. Overall, the boys team placed fifth, and Pipes placed fourth individually, advancing to the state tournament. Of note, Pipes is the first Falls City High School golf team member to advance to the state tournament in the school’s history.

FALLS CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO