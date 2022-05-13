Family of four displaced from Newport News home after early morning fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire that left a family of four displaced early Friday morning.

According to the fire department, dispatch received several calls regarding a fire on Whaler Drive at around 3:18 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home's garage and roof.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour.

The home's residents evacuated from the home after being alerted by a smoke detector. A neighbor also assisted in alerting and evacuating the family. There were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office.

The NNFD reminds residents that smoke detectors save lives, and that the department offers free smoke detectors and installation services.

To take advantage of these services, please call the Newport News Fire Department’s Smoke Detector Hotline at 757-975-5454 or by clicking here.