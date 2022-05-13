ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Information Released About Missing Bemidji Teenager

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bemidji Police Department recently received updates regarding the missing Bemidji teenager Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the new release, Kingbird may have been wearing a red sweatshirt with a logo of a bull in a headdress as pictured on the right. Kingbird has been missing...

19-year-old stabbed to death in Cass Lake

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old man is dead in rural Cass Lake, MN after a stabbing. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on May 14th at 9:35 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a medical situation at a residence on Waboose Trail NW in Pike Bay Township.
CASS LAKE, MN
34-Year-Old Man Suspected of Stabbing, Killing Cass Lake Man

A 34-year-old man is in custody and is suspected of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old Cass Lake man on Saturday night. Cass County deputies responded to a medical situation at a home on Waboose Trail in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake and found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Deputies immediately initiated first aid and lifesaving efforts, and the man was then taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services were addition lifesaving efforts were performed. He was later pronounced deceased.
CASS LAKE, MN
Family and police continue to search for missing Bemidji teen

Police say Nevaeh Kingbird may have been wearing a t-shirt with a logo similar to the one in this picture. |. Bemidji Police continues to search for Nevaeh Leigh Kingbird, who has been missing since October 22, 2021. The family of 15-year-old Nevaeh, reported her as a runaway at that time. She was last seen leaving a Southview Terrace Park residence at about 2 a.m. on October 22.
BEMIDJI, MN
Beltrami, MN
Bemidji, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 16, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Aaron Charles Stevens, 62 (no address given), for Hold Civil Commitment. Kenari Devante Harper, 25 of St. Paul, for Failure to Appear. Logan Matthew Melvie, 18 (no address given), for Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
Man arrested for doing considerable damage to Fargo bank

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested for terrorizing, endangerment, criminal mischief, assault on a security officer and attempted robbery for causing between $10,000 and $15,000 in damages to the windows in the drive-through at the main branch of Bell Bank on 13th Ave. S in Fargo. He threw rocks at the windows.
FARGO, ND
Ahead Of Fishing Opener, Police Ask For Help In Search For Missing Bemidji Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking residents to help in the search for a teenage girl who’s been missing since last October. The Bemidji Police Department says Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, has been missing since Oct. 22, when she was last seen in Bemidji. Since then, several organizations have helped in conducting large-scale searches for Kingbird covering roughly 500 acres. Ahead of the weekend’s fishing opener, Bemidji officials are asking that people search their properties, outbuildings and any other place where someone might find shelter. Kingbird was last believed to be wearing a red or black zip-up sweatshirt with a logo (pictured below), blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. (credit: Bemidji Police) Kingbird is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Anyone with information on Kingbird’s whereabout is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji Man Suspect in April 2021 Shooting in Wisconsin

A Bemidji man is suspected in the April 2021 shooting death of a woman in Wisconsin. Authorities say evidence obtained through search warrants, interviews, and forensic analysis led them to identify Manly McDermott as a suspect in the death of Cary Lynne Elkin. Law enforcement found the body of Elkin...
BEMIDJI, MN
Man rushed to hospital after grill explosion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man sustained severe burns after his grill exploded. It happened in the area of Buena Vista Mobile Homes (4301 El Tora Blvd) shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. Fargo Police say a 35-year-old man poured gas on a grill he believed to be no...
FARGO, ND
UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
HENNING, MN
Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
38-Year Old Ponemah Man Found Dead

A 38-year old Ponemah has been found dead in a river near Red Lake after fleeing from police officers. According to a press release from the Red Lake Police Department, Delwyn Lee Cloud Sr. fled from Red Lake Police on Monday and ran into the Battle River on the Red Lake Reservation.
PONEMAH, MN
Officials Investigating Suspicious House Fire Near Bemidji

Bemidji fire officials are investigating what they are deeming a suspicious fire that significantly damaged a home just west of Bemidji on Monday. The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a fire in Eckles Township on May 9th at approximately 5 p.m.. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire...
BEMIDJI, MN
Man killed in crash near Waubun identified

WAUBUN, Minn. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a man who died after the SUV he was driving left State Hwy. 113, struck a guardrail, entered the ditch and rolled into a small pond. Killed was 68-year-old David Sokolik of Waubun. The crash was reported...
WAUBUN, MN
Governor’s Fishing Opener Kicks Off Season in Cass Lake [PHOTOS]

CASS LAKE -- Fishing season is officially underway in Minnesota. This weekend Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Winnibigoshish in the Chippewa National Forest. On Saturday they fished with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr., and guides Tom Neustrom...
CASS LAKE, MN
Detroit Lakes Community Coming Together To Help Family That Lost Home In Lightning Strike

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A family in Detroit Lakes is salvaging their belongings after their home was struck by lightning last week. Mike and Lori Danner’s home in the Timber Creek neighborhood in Detroit Lakes was struck by lightning during a storm around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 11th. The house was soon engulfed in flames and was later declared a total loss.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

