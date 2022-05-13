New Information Released About Missing Bemidji Teenager

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking residents to help in the search for a teenage girl who’s been missing since last October. The Bemidji Police Department says Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, has been missing since Oct. 22, when she was last seen in Bemidji. Since then, several organizations have helped in conducting large-scale searches for Kingbird covering roughly 500 acres. Ahead of the weekend’s fishing opener, Bemidji officials are asking that people search their properties, outbuildings and any other place where someone might find shelter. Kingbird was last believed to be wearing a red or black zip-up sweatshirt with a logo (pictured below), blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. (credit: Bemidji Police) Kingbird is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Anyone with information on Kingbird’s whereabout is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

