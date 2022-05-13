ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes

By College of the Canyons
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time. The 2022 summer session will offer students more than 600 sections of high demand “core” classes...

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
Public Health Urges Residents to Get Vaccinated and Boosted to Avoid Serious Illness

With high transmission of COVID-19, LA County is reporting the highest number of new cases since February 18. Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now.
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary

Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Premier Workspaces was founded in 2002 in Irvine, as Premier Business Centers with the acquisition of 9 shared workspace...
Election Workers Needed for the June Primary Election

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) is actively recruiting and calling on members of the community to serve as Election Workers for the June Primary Election. The RR/CC is specifically recruiting in the following communities and areas:. Agoura Hills, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Sun Valley, Calabasas,...
Thousands Strike at Cedars-Sinai Over Wages and Protections

Since May 9, thousands of workers at Cedars-Sinai hospital have been out on strike over what they describe as low wages and unsafe working conditions. The strike comes as Cedars-Sinai negotiates a new contract with the union representing staff in maintenance, service and clinical support. Workers with the Service Employees...
Community leaders mourn death of longtime SCV judge

Alan Rosenfield served on the bench more than 30 years. Well-known and long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Assigned Judge Alan Rosenfield died Wednesday morning following a sudden medical emergency. He was 70 years old. When speaking with The Signal on Friday, those who knew him best described Rosenfield,...
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos

Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m. Mason is a Santa Clarita-based history enthusiast, drone pilot, gold mine owner, podcaster, and author. She will share her expertise and adventures. Bring a picnic, enjoy...
Magic mushrooms are on WeHo’s mind

If you get caught with psychedelic mushrooms in WeHo, don’t trip — the city might back off on enforcing the laws that prohibit possession of the drug. Councilmember John Erickson’s agenda item, set to be discussed during City Council’s meeting on Monday, would designate investigations, citations, arrests, property seizures and prosecutions of psilocybin mushrooms a low priority for the city and the law enforcement agencies it contracts.
L.A. Jobs Program Creates Opportunities for Employment, Stability After Incarceration

In the early months of COVID-19, unemployment in the U.S. soared to over 14%, and some experts feared it would grow even closer to Great Depression highs of about 25%. While the latest figures from January show a return to pre-pandemic levels of 4%, for those recently incarcerated, those Great Depression statistics remain the norm. According to a report from the Prison Policy Initiative, formerly incarcerated people are unemployed at a rate of over 27%.
Battle for new 27th Congressional District is tight race between two familiar opponents

Set to be one of the tightest races in the 2022 primary elections - the battle for the new 27th Congressional District features some familiar foes. Republican congressman Mike Garcia looks to maintain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, democratic candidate Christy Smith, who narrowly lost to Garcia in the 2020 race for the congressional district race, is set to give Garcia another tight challenge for the third time.The new district will include some parts of the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita. The district is historically conservative, but in recent years it's become more democratic.With the...
Underused land in Antelope Valley offers great opportunity for growth

The real estate industry in Antelope Valley, Los Angeles is expecting a major boom due to the development potential of its underutilized land. This is good news after a tumultuous few years for the local property market, and the economy as a whole. Antelope Valley has a vacancy rate of 5.4% in more than 4.5 million square feet of office space, meaning that there is huge potential for buyers, whether commercial or residential, to make profitable use of the land.
California P.E. teacher and coach accused of giving drugs to football players

IRVINE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old teacher and coach was arrested recently after allegedly providing drugs to football players at the school. According to KTLA-TV, Anthony Fullman, who works at Portola High School as a part-time physical education teacher and assistant coach of the football team, allegedly gave Adderall to a few players on the team. School staff reportedly notified police about the allegations on Monday, May 9.
